Jennifer Lopez Felt ‘Violated’ During Love Scenes With Wesley Snipes

Jennifer Lopez is known equally for her acting career as she is for music. She’s starred as a leading lady alongside plenty of Hollywood bachelors, but she once opened up about working with Blade star Wesley Snipes and how the experience was uncomfortable. Apparently, Snipes wanted to take their on-screen romance offscreen. The two worked together in the 1995 film Money Train. In the film, Lopez stars as Grace Santiago, a transit officer. Her character begins developing feelings for Snipes’ character, Officer John Robinson. Both fall for one another, and it culminates into a love scene between the two.

In an interview, Lopez addressed how horrible the experience was for her. For starters, she said that the scene was never in the script and added in halfway through filming. Lopez didn’t believe the scene had anything to do with the movie, instead, she says she feels producers added it in just because they wanted a sex scene. Though she never names the actor in that specific interview, it’s widely suspected she’s discussing Money Train as she notes it was her first love scene in a film project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She says her leading man pressured her into it: “He was a big star at that time, with a lot of clout, and I was just starting out,” she said. “It was my big break. And he really pressured me. He told me if the scene wasn’t hot enough, my part would end up on the cutting room floor. And that it would be bad for my career, like I’d get a reputation as difficult to work with.

She says she felt uncomfortable. “So we did it, and it was horrible. We were both completely naked, with nothing between us except a sock on his boner! I was so naïve then. Now I would have pillows and covers and whatever to prevent contact, but I didn’t know any better,” she added. “So here’s this famous actor, basically humping my leg and pawing away at my breasts and kissing them. It was awful. I felt violated. I swore I’d never work with him again. He’s not done too well lately anyway…so maybe that’s karma!”

She later said that Snipes wanted to take the relationship further. She had a boyfriend at the time, which she says Snipes was aware of.