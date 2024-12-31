Jason Momoa Ditches Aquaman Role for Another Classic Comic Book Character

Jason Momoa is returning to the DC universe as another iconic character. The Aquaman star, 45, has been cast as bounty hunter Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as first reported by Deadline.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to be the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe, following the upcoming Superman reboot starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock will play Supergirl, also known as Kara Zor-El, while Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast as villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley will play the part of Ruthye Mary Knolle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Lobo, who was created by writer Roger Slifer and artist Keith Giffen, was first introduced in Omega Men #3 in June 1983. Momoa has been vocal in the past about playing the part, confirming his casting on Monday, Dec. 30 on Instagram.

Momoa posted a quote from a past interview reading, “I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role.’” Momoa continued to say that if DC called to ask him to play the role, it would be “a f*ck yeah.” Alongside the screenshot, Momoa wrote in the caption simply, “They called.” Gunn commented, “Welcome, my friend.”

While plot details for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are under wraps, Craig Gillespie is set to direct the script by Ana Nogueira. Production is set to begin on Jan. 13, with the film slated for a June 26, 2026, release in theaters.

Gunn previously teased that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is “much more hardcore” than previous versions of the hero’s story. “We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life,” Gunn said last year, as per Variety.