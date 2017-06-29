Jake Busey Reveals He’s Playing Gary Busey’s ‘Predator 2’ Character’s Son In ‘The Predator’

The first Predator famously starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, who unfortunately passed on starring in the sequel. Luckily, top talents like Danny Glover and Gary Busey stepped in to carry on the legacy in Predator 2, despite the stars not getting as epic of a final showdown. During a recent interview with The Red Booth, Jake Busey revealed that in the upcoming Predator from director Shane Black, he’ll be playing the son of his father’s character from Predator 2.

Busey starring in the film is no surprise, as his presence has been known for a while, but it was only recently we got confirmation on his role in the film.

“[Shane Black] called me and he said ‘Hey, you wanna do this movie? We don’t have money for you but it’ll be a fun thing to come play and be your father’s son.’ And so as much as I have followed in my Dad’s footsteps career-wise, this is like really following in his footsteps by playing a character who is the son of the character he played,” Busey revealed. “And I don’t think there would be any other forum where I would do that. I think this is the one thing.”

Predator 2 hit theaters in 1990 and it was 14 years until the iconic alien graced the big screen again in AVP: Alien vs. Predator. That film, featuring an epic showdown between two of the biggest icons in the world of sci-fi horror, ended up disappointing fans of both franchises, while 2007’s Alien vs. Predator: Requiem aimed to course correct the concept, but also didn’t connect with audiences.

Busey assured, “If you liked the very first movie a lot, you’ll really like this one. This one has a lot of essence of the first movie.”

Considering Shane Black had a role in the original Predator, it’s no surprise that he’s been tapped to direct the attempt to bring the franchise back on track.

Another attempt at breathing life into the then-stale franchise was 2010’s Predators, which brought the jungle environment back to the franchise along with plenty of gore, but didn’t connect with fans in the way the original film had.

The Predator is directed by Shane Black and written by Fred Dekker. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Jacob Tremblay, and Sterling K. Brown.

The Predator is slated to land in theaters August 3, 2018.