'Super Mario Bros. Movie 2' Officially in the Works, Nintendo Confirms
Illumination will return to produce the film.
Mario fans got some super news on "Mario Day." On Sunday, Nintendo confirmed speculation that The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the giant 2023 hit film, would be getting a sequel. Video game icon Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario and Donkey Kong, announced the news in a recorded message to fans.
"This time, we're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story," Miyamoto said. (It's also worth noting he carefully phrased the new project as being "based on the world of Super Mario Bros." before this quote, so we might not be getting a traditional sequel.)
The film is slated to release on April 3, 2026. Nintendo fans were pumped over the news and took to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming release.
Watch the Full Announcement from Nintendo
You can watch the full video from Nintendo above, which was released to youTube as simply "MAR10 Day 2024."
Mario fans "can't wait" for another movie
"Already can't wait for all of this! Happy MAR10 Day everyone!," one YouTube commenter wrote. A second added, "I couldn't be more ready for it. I have a feeling it will be just as good, if not, better than the original."
Families are already planning to see the next Mario movie in theaters
"When the first movie released I saw it with my pregnant wife," a third YouTube watcher commented in a sweet message. "Just knowing that I will be able to see the second movie with my son warms my old gamer heart. My journey started with SMB3, maybe this is the beginning of his."
Excitement is already building for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2'
"I can't wait for this new movie, loved the first one, went to see it at the Cinema with my family and it was a lot of fun!" an additional fan wrote. Another added, "I'm super excited for the new Mario movie."
Will it be more of a Mario spinoff than a sequel?
There was a bit of speculation around the announcement's phrasing. A fan on X wrote, "The obvious first thought after seeing this is 'Oh they're doing a sequel.' But the way it's phrased makes me think that maybe it's not a sequel... But a spin off?"