'Super Mario Bros. Movie 2' Officially in the Works, Nintendo Confirms

Mario fans got some super news on "Mario Day." On Sunday, Nintendo confirmed speculation that The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the giant 2023 hit film, would be getting a sequel. Video game icon Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario and Donkey Kong, announced the news in a recorded message to fans.

"This time, we're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story," Miyamoto said. (It's also worth noting he carefully phrased the new project as being "based on the world of Super Mario Bros." before this quote, so we might not be getting a traditional sequel.)

The film is slated to release on April 3, 2026. Nintendo fans were pumped over the news and took to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming release.