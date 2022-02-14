Ivan Reitman’s Funniest Movies You Need to Watch to Honor the Iconic Director

Acclaimed filmmaker Ivan Reitman passed away on Sunday, and fans are remembering him through his work. Reitman’s son, filmmaker Jason Reitman made an Instagram post asking fans who wanted to honor his father to do so by watching one of his movies, and many plan to do just that. Here are some of the top choices for a binge-watch.

Reitman was 75 years old, and he died at his home in California on Sunday in his sleep according to a report by The Associated Press. His family issued a statement on his passing, saying: “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Over on Instagram, Jason added: “Thank you for the many kind messages of kindness. Please enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.” Fans shared their intentions to do just that.

Reitman had some unforgettable blockbuster movies on his resume and some more obscure cult classics as well, and any one of them would make an enjoyable movie night in his honro this week. Here are some of his most beloved movies and how to watch them at the time of this writing.

Meatballs

And for a little preview of Stripes and Ghostbusters, Meatballs is where the pair actually get together on the big screen. They’d spent some time together with the National Lampoon stage and radio shows, influencing what we’d all eventually enjoy in Ghostbusters.

Stripes

If you need more of Reitman’s work with Bill Murray, you cannot miss out on Stripes. Reitman directed this one and it lives on thanks to memorable lines, funny performances and a simple plot. Is it a bit outdated due to the end of the Cold War? Sure, but it’s still just as funny.

Ghostbusters

To get the obvious pick out of the way first, Reitman was the director and one of the producers on the original Ghostbusters in 1984. These days it is probably the title he is best known for by far, and it’s always a good time to rewatch this classic. To take it further you can rewatch Ghostbusters II as well, since Reitman was the director and producer there as well. At the time of this writing, you can stream Ghostbusters through the AMC app or the Freeform app if you have a valid cable login, otherwise, you’ll need to rent or purchase it on an online store.

Up in the Air

Jumping ahead in time, Reitman was a producer on Up in the Air which is a notable point in both his career and that of his son. Jason Reitman directed and co-wrote the comedy-drama, which was nominated for six Academy Awards. Right now you can only stream the movie on an SVOD store.

Animal House

Reitman was a producer on Animal House in 1978, cementing his reputation as a comedy legend early on. This comedy set the tone for the films of the next decade, and it included some of Reitman’s most celebrated collaborators throughout his life. Animal House is currently only available for rental or purchase.

Legal Eagles

Legal Eagles was a more personal project for Reitman since he was the director, producer and was responsible for the original idea behind the movie – though he did not ultimately take a writing credit. The movie also had Reitman working with some Hollywood legends including Robert Redford, Debra Winger, Daryl Hannah and more. At the time of this writing, Legal Eagles is not available on a subscription service but can be purchased or rented on most major SVOD stores.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

My Super Ex-Girlfriend is one of Reitman’s less remembered comedies, but it’s interesting to revisit now that superheroes are the dominant force at the box office. Right now it is available to rent or purchase only.

Kindergarten Cop

Reitman deserves some credit for the career longevity of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who might not have outlasted the action hero typecasting if he had not played the lead in comedies like Kindergarten Cop. You can stream the movie now with a subscription to Philo or FuboTV, and watch it for free with ads on Peacock.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Finally, a retrospective on Reitman’s career could rightfully end with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as it put a neat finish on his beloved Ghostbusters movie and passed the torch to his son. You can rent or purchase the movie on most major SVOD services at the time of this writing.