Stephen King’s ‘It’ Tickets Now On Sale

The anticipation for this year’s adaptation of Stephen King‘s It continues to grow by the day, but now you can finally take action to secure your viewing of the film. Tickets for the film, which opens on September 8, are now on sale at a variety of locations, with the studio creating a website to ensure you get to see the film as soon as possible. Head to https://tickets.itthemovie.com/ to secure yours today!

You’ll want to act fast to secure your tickets, as the film is expected to break box office records in its opening weekend. Studios will often do advanced research at movie theaters to gauge both awareness of a film and likelihood of whether or not patrons surveyed will go see the movie. The numbers are far from guaranteed, but research is putting It at opening in the $50 million range.

The previous record-holder for biggest opening weekend in September is Hotel Transylvania 2, which earned $48 million in its first weekend.

If the film ends up breaking the record held by the animated film, it will be yet another reason to enter it into the record books, as its trailer alone has already broken records. After it debuted online, the first full It trailer earned more views in the first 24 hours of its release than any other trailer, scoring 200 million views, usurping the previous record held by Furious 7.

The storyline revolves around a group of young kids in Derry, Maine who come face-to-face with their worst fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. The cast of IT includes: Bill Skarsgård, Javier Botet, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague and Logan Thompson.

To ensure that the film will be the biggest horror event of the year, It was recently granted special IMAX presentations at select theaters, an accomplishment rarely earned by R-rated horror films.

Get your tickets now to see It when it hits theaters September 8.