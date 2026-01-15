‘It Ends With Us’ Author Colleen Hoover Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Colleen Hoover opened up about a private cancer battle. The It Ends With Us author recently revealed that she’s close to finishing radiation just days after she made her cancer diagnosis public.

“Second to last day of radiation,” she wrote alongside a photo on her Instagram Stories Jan. 12. “I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great.”

She concluded the IG post caption, writing, “Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.” In a previous Facebook post, she wrote: “I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes. It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones. This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress.” She did not specify which type of cancer she has.

HPV – Human Papillomavirus – causes several cancers, most commonly cervical, anal, oropharyngeal (throat), vulvar, vaginal, and penile cancers. In her Facebook post, she was honest about her disdain for healthier eating options, “I’m happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right. If you see me at the gym, don’t even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I’m probably real mad about it.”

Hoover’s book was adapted to a blockbuster film starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The two co-stars are now engaged in a contentious legal battle, with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct, and Baldoni’s counterclaims. The film grossed over $350 million by the end of its theatrical release but the Lively vs Baldoni controversy put a dark cloud over its success.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Hoover said the lawsuit and conflict between Lively and Hooper is both “unfortunate” and “disappointing.” She explained: “It feels like a circus. When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad.”