Could the ‘IT’ Director Adapt ‘Pet Sematary’ Before Making A Sequel?

The latest adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT has cemented itself as one of the most successful horror movies of the year, potentially becoming one of the most successful horror films of all time. Director Andy Muschietti has many opportunities in front of him, but based on his eagerness to tackle King’s novel Pet Sematary, that project could come before a sequel to IT.

“My affection for Pet Sematary will go on until I die,” Andy Muschietti recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I will always dream about the possibility of making a movie.”

“It is the first Stephen King book that we read, and it’s something that has been a great love, because it is possibly King’s most personal book,” IT producer, Andy’s sister Barbara revealed. “You can imagine his young family. What will you do to be able to keep your family? How far would you go?”

Interest in a project and actually bringing it to life are two separate issues, one that the filmmakers have already run into.

“I really hope we can do it. But if we do it, we have to do it justice, like we did with IT,” Barbara added. “The versions we read in the past years, the scripts we’ve read, have not been, in our opinion, representative of the book.”

Despite the record-setting box office performance of IT, a sequel has yet to officially be announced. Perhaps it was the underwhelming performance of the adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower from earlier this summer that caused the studio to be apprehensive, while the proven box office success could result in the cast and crew involved seeking bigger paychecks.

Discussions about the nature of an IT sequel also question if the studio is deliberately waiting to move forward, possibly until the child actors of the first film are of a specific age to film flashback sequences that will appear in a sequel.

Muschietti has explained in multiple interviews that a sequel to IT is his top priority, but his next project will be a pilot for an adaptation of the comic book series Locke & Key for Hulu.

IT is currently in theaters.

