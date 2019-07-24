‘IT Chapter 2’ Official Rating Revealed

IT Chapter Two officially has a rating, and it’s promising some major scares. According to Exhibitor Relations Co., who took to Twitter on Tuesday, the upcoming film will officially be rated R due to “disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.”

WB’s IT: CHAPTER II is rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material…and continuing to make clowns the scariest creatures in modern lore, surpassing vampires, zombies and Donald Trump impersonators. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) July 23, 2019

The rating likely doesn’t come as a surprise to many, given the debut of the film’s trailer last week. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, actress Jessica Chastain even compared IT Chapter Two to Carrie “on steroids” thanks to the 4,500 gallons of fake blood used during production.

“I was like, ‘No, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it.’” she said. “I love horror films, I love Carrie, and I said, ‘Let’s make Carrie on steroids.’ And that’s what we did and it literally tortured me because I didn’t realize that it would be that way the whole movie.”

IT Chapter Two will cover the second half of Stephen King‘s horror novel and is set to pick up 27 years after the events of the first movie, with the Losers Club now all grown up and having gone their separate ways. After almost three decades apart, they return home to the fictional town of Derry, Maine to once again face off against Pennywise.

Along with Chastain as an adult Beverly Marsh, the film also stars James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Isaiah Mustafa Mike Hanlon, and Andy Bean Stanley Uris.

Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Chosen Jacobs, the actors who portrayed the adults younger counterparts in Chapter 1, are also set to appear.

Additionally, Bill Skarsgård is also returning as the nightmare-inducing Pennywise, the shapeshifting demon that feeds on fear. Speaking of returning to the role, Skarsgård explained that it was “strange.”

“We had the read-through and I’ve done some rehearsals, and I was surprised how much of the character was just there already. I instantly could access him again, like it was yesterday that we wrapped the first one. It was just all there,” he told Collider. “So, the work and preparation and figuring out the character is almost intuitive, which is pretty cool. It’s a very strange thing, but I’m trying to enjoy the ride, as much as I can.”

IT Chapter Two opens in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019.