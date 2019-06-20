Is a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Coming Soon?

A trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun might finally get a trailer soon. Footage was shown at the CineEurope event this week, a year before the film’s release.

European exhibitors at the Barcelona event, similar to the CinemaCon that North American theater owners attend in Las Vegas, got to see two minutes from Top Gun: Maverick, reports Deadline. Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution and Mary Daily, Co-President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, both came out wearing full flight gear to introduce the clip. Attendees were reportedly “blown away” by the footage.

Maverick is “a competition film, it’s about family, friendship, sacrifice, courage… romance and adventure,” Daily teased.

Viane called the film a “unique visceral and cinematic experience,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

While the details from the footage was kept under wraps, American fans could see the same scenes as soon as next month. Deadline reported that Paramount and Skydance Media will be making a big push for the film at San Diego Comic-Con, which stars on July 18.

Sources outside the studio told the site the cast is already buying tickets and booking hotels. Cruise himself is not confirmed yet, but he did attend Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout CinemaCon session, so it is not unheard of for him to appear at big events. Top Gun: Maverick was also filmed in San Diego, so it would be the perfect place to launch a trailer.

Paramount has a history of surprising fans at SDCC. The studio had a big presence there during the aughts when they released Marvel Studios’ films. In 2016, they also held their Star Trek: Beyond premiere at the festival with an outdoor screening, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on June 26, 2020, 34 years after the original film hit theaters. Despite the long wait, Top Gun remains a major part of pop culture, especially as the film that cemented Cruise’s star status. It was even added to the U.S. Library of Congress National Film Registry for preservation in 2015. It grossed $356.8 million worldwide, or about $815.5 million in today’s dollars.

Cruise tried for years to get a new film off the ground, and finally succeeded last year. Cruise will reprise his role as Capt. Peter “Maverick” Mitchell, now a flight instructor, and is joined by Val Kilmer as Commander Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky. Miles Teller is playing the son of Anthony Edwards’ Nick “Goose” Bradshaw character from the first film.

Other new stars joining the project include Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Manny Jacinto. Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on 2013’s Oblivion, directed the film and Jerry Bruckheimer was back as producer.

Photo credit: Twitter/Tom Cruise