‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Vinessa Shaw Teases Sequel Amid Epic Reunion Photo

Are the powers that be lighting the Black Flame Candle on a Hocus Pocus sequel? After Vinessa Shaw, who portrayed Allison Watts in the 1993 film, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a cast reunion photo, some are beginning to think that a much-anticipated sequel is on the way!

“Oh [crystal ball], will there be a #2…’Tis time!” Shaw captioned the photo of herself and former co-stars Larry Bagby (Ice), Tobias Jelinek (Jay), Omri Katz (Max Dennison), and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson).

The photo was taken as the group reunited for the taping of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest special at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The special, launching on the success of last year’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, will air on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Although there has been no word that a Hocus Pocus sequel has been given the go ahead, fans seemed to think that Shaw’s photo, along with her captioned, teased that it is on the horizon.

“[Oh my God] the black flame candle has been lit!” one person commented.

“Whattttttt omg yes yes a million times yes,” added another fan.

“Please please please please!!!!” a third pleaded

Unfortunately, should Disney be casting a spell to bring the Sanderson sisters back to life for round number two, one prominent figure may be missing: Winifred, herself. Bette Midler, who took on the role of the kooky character in the original film, has been vocal about her distaste of any potential sequels. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2017 after Disney announced plans to produce a made-for-TV remake, Midler called it “cheap.”

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” she said. “I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

To be written by Scarlet Lacey, none of the original cast members are set to return, and Kenny Ortega, director of the original film, has no involvement.

At this time, Disney does not appear to have any intentions to create a Hocus Pocus sequel.

Debuting in theaters in 1993 spinning the tale of three witches who return to Salem after having been burned at the stake 300 years earlier, Hocus Pocus was not a critical or commercial success, though in the more than two decades since, it has become a cult classic.

Fans hoping to come under the spell of Hocus Pocus this October can catch the film a total of 30 times as part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming. You can see the full schedule by clicking here.