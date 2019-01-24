‘Hereditary’ Fans Flip After Star Toni Collette Snubbed From Oscar Nominations

The Oscar nomination fallout continues as Hereditary fans are furious how Toni Collette did not get the the nod for Best Actress.

Collette played Annie, the desperate mother in the 2018 supernatural thriller. Her performance was well-received, and considered one of the strongest points of a movie that generated a lot of conversation. Still, Hereditary did not get a single Oscar nomination, and fans were furious on Collette’s behalf.

“Woke up to see Toni Collette in Hereditary wasn’t nominated for Best Actress,” tweeted filmmaker Alejandro Hernandez. “I truly thought Get Out would set a precedent for the Academy’s recognition of horror films. #OscarNoms.”

“TONI COLLETTE DIDN’T GET NOMINATED BECAUSE ACADEMY MEMBERS ARE AFRAID OF HORROR MOVIES AND THEREFORE DON’T WATCH THEM TO REALIZE THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR WAS HIDDEN INSIDE SOMETHING THEY VIEW AS ‘LOW-BROW,‘” suggested horror critic B.J. Colangelo.

While many thought that Collette’s snub was indicative of the horror genre as a whole, others were more upset for her personally. Collette’s Hollywood resume goes back almost three decades, and includes such classics as The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine and About A Boy. Still, in all that time, she has only been nominated for an Oscar once in 1999.

“Toni Collette was not nominated so she will just have to settle for being one of the greatest performers of our generation and also my wife,” tweeted comedian Bec Shaw.

“During the Best Actress category this year, it’d be a fun cameo to see Toni Collette in full Hereditary mode climbing up the walls and hiding on the ceiling,” added journalist Louis Virtel.

Collette was not the only cast member that fans felt should have been recognized, either. Alex Wolff, who played Peter in the film, retweeted a message from one fan who thought that he should have been on the list.

“[You] were robbed, sir,” they wrote. “[You] gave the best performance of the year in Hereditary and although it may have gone unnoticed at the Oscars, it was WONDERFUL.”

“Thank you,” Wolff replied simply.

Many horror fans were equally upset to see A Quiet Place left off of the nominations list. Fans reasoned that, at the very least, the movie might get a nod for Best Sound Editing, considering the incredibly specific sounds of the nearly-silent film.

Either way, the list is set in stone now. The 91st Academy Awards will be officially handed out on Sunday, Feb. 23.