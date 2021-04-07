HBO Max: First Look at 'Yellowstone' Creator's New Neo-Western Thriller Starring Angelina Jolie

✖

The first trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead, a new HBO Max movie from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, reveals Angelina Jolie on the run from both bullets and flames in this new neo-western thriller. Those Who Wish Me Dead stars Jolie as veteran fire warden and wilderness survival expert Hannah Faber, who has to come to the rescue of a young teen named Conner, played by Finn Little (Netflix's Tidelands). Conner witnessed his own father's murder at the hands of a pair of assassins, played by Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Days of Future Past).

Punisher star Jon Bernthal also appears in the film, playing a local Sherriff, and filmmaker/actor Tyler Perry turns up as well, seemingly portraying a crime boss who may be the one to have ordered the murder of Conner's father. As if the gun-wielding sociopaths aren't enough, Hannah and Conner also have to outrun a massive wildfire set by the two men. We'll have to wait for the film to premiere to see how things pan out for the pair, but the new trailer implies that at some point, Hannah chooses to stop merely surviving and starts fighting back. Those Who Wish Me Dead is set to debut in theaters, and on HBO Max, on May 14.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is directed by Sheridan, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Koryta. Additional stars of Those Who Wish Me Dead include Medina Senghore (Happy!), Jake Weber (13 Reasons Why), James Jordan (Yellowstone), and Tory Kittles (Sons of Anarchy).

Sheridan has certainly become the top name in action-thrillers over the past decade, having written both Sicario films and the widely applauded Hell or High Water, which earned several award nominations. Among them was an Academy Award nomination for Sheridan in the Best Original Screenplay category. The first film that Sheridan both wrote and directed himself was 2017s Wind River. That film garnered him a nomination for Outstanding First-Time Feature Film at the Directors Guild of America Awards.