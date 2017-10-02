Judy Greer Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘Halloween’ Sequel

The latest addition to the upcoming Halloween sequel is reportedly Judy Greer (Jurassic World, Ant-Man), according to Deadline. The site claims that Greer would play Karen Strode, daughter of the original film’s Laurie Strode.

One of the more shocking announcements about the sequel was that Jamie Lee Curtis would reprise her role of Laurie in the sequel, as the actress had been absent from the series since her character was killed in Halloween: Resurrection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whether you’re a casual fan of the series or a devout Halloween fan, all of the announcements regarding the proposed timeline of the new sequel have been quite confusing.

Curtis’ first return to the series after the initial two installments came with Halloween H20, which serves as a course-correction of many of the film’s later sequels, erasing their events from the original timeline. The film’s success brought back Curtis for Resurrection, which was a critical and financial disappointment, thus bringing this new, second timeline to a close.

Rob Zombie breathed new life into the Michael Myers saga with his reboot in 2007, which earned itself a sequel. Sadly, that was the end of this third Michael Myers timeline, which has yet to gain a follow-up.

Earlier this year, the filmmakers implied that their sequel would avoid all the films in the franchise and their mythologies, apart from the first two films.

“Look at where the Halloween franchise has gone,” McBride explained to the Empire Film Podcast earlier this year. “There’s a lot of room for improvement. David and I are coming from it as, we are horror fans, and we are humongous fans of John Carpenter and of what he did with the original Halloween, so I think from watching this and being disappointed by other versions of this series, I think we’re just trying to strip it down and just take it back to what was so good about the original.”

With Curtis returning to the franchise as an older Laurie than the character from Halloween H20, this marks the fourth narrative spawned from the original film.

Audiences will get to see how this installment connects to the rest of the series when it opens in theaters on October 19, 2018.