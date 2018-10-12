Every Halloween Movie on TV This Season

As Halloween month (AKA October) creeps along, there are still a lot of great spooky movies left to check out on TV.

While streaming services are great for allowing you to queue up tons of horror films for getting into the Halloween spirit, they are limited on what they have available.

TV comes to the rescue by offering dozens and dozens of great Halloween-friendly films to watch all month long on lots of different channels.

Scroll down to check out every Halloween movie left to watch on TV for the rest of the month — from a list originally adapted by Seventeen — and let us know in the comments which ones you are most excited to see!

Friday, October 12

12:00 a.m. The Boxtrolls (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

1:04 a.m. Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

2:59 a.m. House of the With (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

1 p.m. Truth or Dare (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

2 p.m. The Boxtrolls (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

3 p.m. House of the Witch (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

4 p.m. Disney’s Bolt (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5 p.m. Texas Chainsaw 3D (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

6 p.m. Despicable Me (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7 p.m. Leatherface (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

8:30 p.m. Disney’s Frozen (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

12 a.m. Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

3:02 a.m. Bones (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

7 a.m. ParaNorman (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 a.m. American Psycho 2: All American Girl (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9:05 a.m. Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:59 a.m. American Psycho (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

11:10 a.m. Disney’s Bolt (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

12:11 p.m. Insidious (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

1:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

2:15 p.m. The Seventh Victim (Turner Classic Movies)

2:34 p.m. Insidious: Chapter 2 (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

2:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5 p.m. Disney’s Frozen (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5 p.m. Insidious: Chapter 3 (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

7 p.m. Cucuy: The Boogeyman (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

7:25 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9 p.m. Karma (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9:30 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters University (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

Sunday, October 14

12 a.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

1 a.m. Ghost Rider (AMC FearFest)

2 a.m. American Psycho (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

4 a.m. American Psycho 2: All American Girl (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

7 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7:29 a.m. Halloween II (AMC FearFest)

9:29 a.m. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

9:30 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:30 a.m. Insidious: Chapter 2 (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11:29 a.m. Halloween 5: The Return of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

11:54 a.m. Insidious: Chapter 3 (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

1:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

1:29 p.m. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

3:25 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

3:29 p.m. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (AMC FearFest)

4:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

5:29 p.m. Halloween (1978) (AMC FearFest)

5:30 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters University (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7:31 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

8 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy (Turner Classic Movies)

9 p.m. Hotel Transylvania (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:30 p.m. Mummy’s Boys (Turner Classic Movies)

10:45 p.m. The Robot vs. the Aztec Mummy (Turner Classic Movies)

11 p.m. The Parent Trap (1998) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

2 a.m. Van Helsing (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

8:30 a.m. Ominous (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9 a.m. Return to House on Haunted Hill (AMC FearFest)

10:30 a.m. Backtrack (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

10:30 a.m. Poltergeist (AMC FearFest)

12:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

1 p.m. The Hills Have Eyes (AMC FearFest)

3:31 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

3:35 p.m. The Crazies (AMC FearFest)

4 p.m. ParaNorman (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6 p.m. Hotel Transylvania (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6 p.m. Trick ‘r Treat (AMC FearFest)

7 p.m. No Escape Room (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

8 p.m. The Parent Trap (1998) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. The Exorcist (AMC FearFest)

9 p.m. Wrong Turn (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

10:50 p.m. Exorcist II: The Heretic (AMC FearFest)

Thursday, October 18

12 a.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

12 a.m. The Cabin in the Woods (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

12:10 a.m. Curse of Chucky (AMC FearFest)

12:15 a.m. Bedlam (Turner Classic Movies)

1:45 a.m. Die, Monster, Die! (Turner Classic Movies)

2 a.m. Leatherface (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

3:11 a.m. Alien (AMC FearFest)

3:15 a.m. The Sorcerers (Turner Classic Movies)

5 a.m. The Terror (Turner Classic Movies)

5:45 a.m. Invasion of the Neptune Men (AMC FearFest)

9 a.m. Halloween (1978) (AMC FearFest)

11 a.m. Halloween II (AMC FearFest)

1 p.m. Resident Evil (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

1 p.m. Halloween III: Season of the Witch (AMC FearFest)

3 p.m. Resident Evil: Extinction (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

3 p.m. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

4 p.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5 p.m. Resident Evil: Apocalypse (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

5 p.m. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

6:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7 p.m. Drive Angry 3D (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

7 p.m. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

9 p.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9 p.m. Knock Knock (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9 p.m. Halloween (1978) (AMC FearFest)

11:05 p.m. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (AMC FearFest)

11:15 p.m. Sorority Row (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19

12 a.m. Maggie (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

1:05 a.m. Halloween (2007) (AMC FearFest)

1:30 a.m. Hashtag FollowFriday (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

3:35 a.m. Halloween II (AMC FearFest)

5:40 a.m. Violent Midnight (AMC FearFest)

9 a.m. Halloween III: Season of the Witch (AMC FearFest)

11 a.m. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

1 p.m. Sorority Row (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

1 p.m. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

3 p.m. Knock Knock (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

3 p.m. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (AMC FearFest)

3:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5 p.m. Drive Angry 3D (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

5 p.m. Halloween (2007) (AMC FearFest)

6:10 p.m. The Goonies (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7 p.m. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

7:30 p.m. Halloween (1978) (AMC FearFest)

8:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:30 p.m. Zombies (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

9:35 p.m. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (AMC FearFest)

Saturday, October 20

2 a.m. Dreamscape (Turner Classic Movies)

4:49 a.m. Piranha 3DD (AMC FearFest)

6:30 a.m. Graveyard Shift (AMC FearFest)

7 a.m. Monster House (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8:30 a.m. The Dead Zone (AMC FearFest)

9:05 a.m. ParaNorman (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11 a.m. The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

11 a.m. Twitches (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

11 a.m. Firestarter (AMC FearFest)

11:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

1 p.m. The Haunting in Connecticut (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

1:20 p.m. The Goonies (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

1:30 p.m. Misery (AMC FearFest)

3 p.m. The Quiet Ones (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

4 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

4 p.m. Thinner (AMC FearFest)

5:15 p.m. Lights Out (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6 p.m. Silver Bullet (AMC FearFest)

7 p.m. Jeepers Creepers 3 (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

7 p.m. Monster’s University (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

7:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. Christine (AMC FearFest)

8:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8:50 p.m. Monsters, Inc. (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

9 p.m. Killer High (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

10:05 p.m. 1408 (AMC FearFest)

11:55 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21

12:35 a.m. The Mist (AMC FearFest)

3:25 a.m. Carrie (AMC FearFest)

5:45 a.m. The Creation of the Humanoids (AMC FearFest)

6 a.m. How to Make a Monster (AMC FearFest)

6:15 a.m. War of the Colossal Beast (AMC FearFest)

6:29 a.m. Creepshow (AMC FearFest)

7 a.m. ParaNorman (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8:30 a.m. The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9 a.m. Spooky Buddies (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:29 a.m. Silver Bullet (AMC FearFest)

10:30 a.m. My Soul to Take (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

11 a.m. Twitches Too (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11:29 a.m. Christine (AMC FearFest)

12:30 p.m. The Quiet Ones (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

1:15 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

1:34 p.m. The Exorcist (AMC FearFest)

2:30 p.m. Jeepers Creepers 3 (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

3:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

3:30 p.m. Monster’s University (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

4:24 p.m. Friday the 13th (AMC FearFest)

4:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

5 p.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5:20 p.m. Monsters, Inc. (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

7:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7:32 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

8 p.m. The Mummy (1959) (Turner Classic Movies)

9:15 p.m. Maleficent (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:45 p.m. The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb (Turner Classic Movies)

11:15 p.m. Pharoah’s Curse (Turner Classic Movies)

11:20 p.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

Monday, October 22

2:01 a.m. My Soul to Take (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

2:30 a.m. Eyes Without a Face (Turner Classic Movies)

4 a.m. Ghost Storm (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

5:32 a.m. Corridors of Blood (AMC FearFest)

5:46 a.m. War of the Colossal Beast (AMC FearFest)

8 a.m. Dead Still (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9 a.m. Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (AMC FearFest)

10 a.m. The Crooked Man (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

10:50 a.m. Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (AMC FearFest)

12 p.m. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

12:50 p.m. Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (AMC FearFest)

2:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

3:02 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

3:25 p.m. Friday the 13th (AMC FearFest)

4 p.m. Maleficent (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5:30 p.m. Halloween (2007) (AMC FearFest)

6:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6:31 p.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

8 p.m. The Frankenstein Myth (Turner Classic Movies)

8 p.m. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (AMC FearFest)

8:20 p.m. The Witches of Eastwick (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9 p.m. Cucuy: The Boogeyman (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9 p.m. Son of Frankenstein (Turner Classic Movies)

11 p.m. The Frankenstein Myth (Turner Classic Movies)

11 p.m. Jeepers Creepers (AMC FearFest)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23

12 a.m. Warm Bodies (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

12 a.m. The Curse of Frankenstein (Turner Classic Movies)

1 a.m. Exorcist: The Beginning (AMC FearFest)

1:30 a.m. Frankenstein Created Woman (Turner Classic Movies)

2 a.m. Day of Reckoning (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

3:15 a.m. Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (Turner Classic Movies)

3:30 a.m. Maximum Overdrive (AMC FearFest)

5:45 a.m. Voodoo Woman (AMC FearFest)

9 a.m. The Gallows (AMC FearFest)

11 a.m. Scream 4 (AMC FearFest)

1:30 p.m. House of Wax (AMC FearFest)

4 p.m. Final Destination 2 (AMC FearFest)

6 p.m. Final Destination 3 (AMC FearFest)

6:10 p.m. The Witches of Eastwick (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. Curse of Chucky (AMC FearFest)

10:05 p.m. Cult of Chucky (AMC FearFest)

8:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

Wednesday, October 24

12 a.m. Monster House (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

4 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5 p.m. Monster House (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7 p.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. White Zombie (1932) (Turner Classic Movies)

9 p.m. Hotel Transylvania (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:15 p.m. Mark of the Vampire (Turner Classic Movies)

10:30 p.m. Night Monster (Turner Classic Movies)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

12 a.m. Spooky Buddies (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

12 a.m. The Human Monster (Turner Classic Movies)

1:30 a.m. The Devil Bat (Turner Classic Movies)

2:45 a.m. The Corpse Vanishes (Turner Classic Movies)

5:15 a.m. Bowery at Midnight (Turner Classic Movies)

9:45 a.m. The Canterville Ghost (Turner Classic Movies)

4 p.m. Jurassic Park (1993) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7 p.m. Hotel Transylvania (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween

Friday, October 26

12 a.m. The Final Girls (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

12:30 p.m. Jurassic Park (1993) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

3:35 p.m. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27

12 a.m. Teen Spirit (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6 a.m. 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (Turner Classic Movies)

7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:40 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11 a.m. Invisible Sister (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

12:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

2:15 p.m. Dr . Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) (Turner Classic Movies)

2:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

4:40 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6 p.m. The Power (Turner Classic Movies)

6:50 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters University (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (Turner Classic Movies)

8 p.m. Zombies (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

9 p.m. Dead in the Water (Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween)

9:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

10 p.m. The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (Turner Classic Movies)

11:25 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR! (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11:55 p.m. ParaNorman (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

Sunday, October 28

1:30 a.m. House of Dark Shadows (Turner Classic Movies)

3:30 a.m. Night of Dark Shadows (Turner Classic Movies)

7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9 a.m. Toy Story of Terror (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

9:40 a.m. The Addams Family (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11 a.m. Girl vs. Monster (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

11:50 a.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

2 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR! (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

2:30 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

4:35 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters University (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

5 p.m. Descendants (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. The Mummy’s Shroud (Turner Classic Movies)

9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

10 p.m. Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb (Turner Classic Movies)

10:30 p.m. Descendants (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

11:20 p.m. The Goonies (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29

6:30 a.m. The Curse of the Cat People (Turner Classic Movies)

7:45 a.m. The Bad Seed (Turner Classic Movies)

10 a.m. Children of the Damned (Turner Classic Movies)

11:45 a.m. Village of the Damned (1961) (Turner Classic Movies)

1:15 p.m. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (Turner Classic Movies)

3:45 p.m. Hush… Hush Sweet Charlotte (Turner Classic Movies)

4:30 p.m. The Goonies (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

4:55 p.m. Halloweentown (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

6:15 p.m. The Nanny (Turner Classic Movies)

6:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (Disney Channel’s Monstober)

7:10 p.m. Disney’s Big Hero 6 (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. Island of Lost Souls (Turner Classic Movies)

9:15 p.m. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932) (Turner Classic Movies)

9:20 p.m. Anniversary Release – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11 p.m. Mad Love (Turner Classic Movies)

Tuesday, October 30

12 a.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

12:15 a.m. The Fly (Turner Classic Movies)

2:15 a.m. Donovan’s Brain (Turner Classic Movies)

3:45 a.m. The Frozen Dead (Turner Classic Movies)

6 a.m. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920) (Turner Classic Movies)

10:15 a.m. The Devil-Doll (Turner Classic Movies)

11:45 a.m. The Mysterious Island (Turner Classic Movies)

1:30 p.m. Doctor X (Turner Classic Movies)

2:30 p.m. Disney’s Big Hero 6 (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

3 p.m. The Return of Doctor X (Turner Classic Movies)

4:15 p.m. King Kong (1933) (Turner Classic Movies)

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6:15 p.m. Things to Come (Turner Classic Movies)

6:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. The Monster and the Girl (Turner Classic Movies)

8:25 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR! (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991) (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

Wednesday, October 31 – HALLOWEEN!

12 a.m. Warm Bodies (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

1:30 a.m. Night of the Living Dead (Turner Classic Movies)

3:30 a.m. The Plague of the Zombies (Turner Classic Movies)

6 a.m. Heads of a Stranger (Turner Classic Movies)

7:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

7:30 a.m. Dementia 13 (Turner Classic Movies)

9 a.m. Cat People (Turner Classic Movies)

10:15 a.m. Carnival of Souls (Turner Classic Movies)

11 a.m. DisneyPixar’s Toy Story of TERROR! (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

11:45 a.m. Spirits of the Dead (Turner Classic Movies)

12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

2 p.m. From Beyond the Grave (Turner Classic Movies)

2:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

4 p.m. Black Sabbath (Turner Classic Movies)

4:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

6 p.m. Dead of the Night (Turner Classic Movies)

6:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

8 p.m. House of Wax (1953) (Turner Classic Movies)

8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus (Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween)

9:45 p.m. Pit and the Pendulum (Turner Classic Movies)

11:15 p.m. The Masque of the Red Death (Turner Classic Movies)