'Halloween' Fans Gripe Over 'Creative Reset' Claims About TV Show
Miramax's upcoming 'Halloween' TV series won't be a continuation of Blumhouse's David Gordon Green trilogy, instead being teased as a 'creative reset' for the Michael Myers franchise.
The Halloween franchise is in for a "creative reset" after Miramax Television in October landed the TV rights to the slasher franchise, but not everyone is onboard with the news. Following Deadline's Friday report that Miramax is "on a fast track" to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series that draws from the original 1978 John Carpenter movie, Halloween fans are weighing in the on new direction for the iconic Michael Myers franchise.
"We've had lots of exciting conversations in recent months with a number of really talented people, and I think we'll have a pretty good idea of what we're going to be doing very soon. We're hoping to lock down the creative team very soon," Miramax head Marc Helwig told Deadline, adding that the planned TV series, part of a larger anticipated Halloween cinematic universe, will draw from "the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven't really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them. It's a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations."
Following the latest installment in the franchise ¬- Blumhouse's David Gordon Green trilogy of Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022), which largely divided fans – Deadline's Friday report sparked plenty of discussion among fans. While some are eager to see Michael Myers again, others appear to be much more reluctant about the planned "creative reset" for the franchise.
Confusion over 'creative reset'
I never thought I’d see the day that I’d be uninterested in seeing more Halloween. That premise just sounds like more of the same. How is using the original film as the basis, a “creative reset”? pic.twitter.com/C9QweLHM7Q— Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) March 8, 2024
"I was really hoping for a total fresh start, we have enough branches off '78, just do a totally new take if you're going back to Michael Myers," one person wrote on a Reddit thread discussing the update.prevnext
Some excited to 'get back to the real plot of things'
This is what I wanna see. Let’s cut the Michael multiverse crap & get back to the real plot of things.
The babysitter murders. The quiet horror. The thrill of the chase. The cinematography of the dim lit scenes and unorthodox angels. The unpredictable nature of Michael’s kills.— PIERRE KING (@heypierreking) March 8, 2024
"Do a very stalky, creepy, stealth, and heavy breathing Michael going after randoms. Materialize out of dark corners. Use the shadows. Go old school all the way but commit to it," another franchise fan shared. "Not too many kills, but really scary ones."prevnext
Too many reboots and sequels
Can we like..start makin original things or…? pic.twitter.com/U38P5jvml9— 👻𝙶𝚑𝚘𝚜𝚝𝙺𝚒𝚗𝚐👻 (@LordTheLoon) March 8, 2024
"How many times has Halloween been rebooted now?" one person asked, with somebody else quipping on Reddit, "Keep the reboots coming. They gotta take the lead from the Godzilla franchise! Or maybe Halloween has had more reboots, I don't really know."prevnext
'Been waiting for this'
Just keep rebooting it. lol it’s a fun franchise.
Who can do it better?— TheOddsmaker (@cashtuberep) March 8, 2024
"Been waiting for this. I dont even care if the plots good. I just love me some Michael Myers," another person added to the discussion. "They could make a 10 season series all about him just killing people and I'd watch the hell outta that."prevnext
Not the first 'creative reset' for the franchise
“It is October 1998 the new Halloween is a creative reset.”— Drew (@Andrew_Carroll0) March 8, 2024
“It is October 2018 the new Halloween is a creative reset.”
“It is October 2025 the new Halloween is a creative reset.” https://t.co/YdhF7hECH6 pic.twitter.com/PgJkBcLybx
"The words 'creative reset' being used to describe a project trying to squeeze more life out a 45 year old exhausted franchise by adding, what, 8-10+ more hours of stretched out TV episodes is hilarious," somebody else wrote.prevnext
Many were hoping for a different direction for the franchise
Either bring back the Thorn Trilogy, Season of the Witch or don’t do it at all.— C-DoG (@cdowg187) March 9, 2024
"I'll give it a chance but it's a bummer they're resetting back to the original yet again," shared one fan. "Lots of other ways they could have went with it."prevnext
Fans hoping to see Danielle Harris return to the franchise
bring back danielle harris pic.twitter.com/6b8jSiw3VW— ♱ (@bearwiitch) March 8, 2024
Actress Danielle Harris has been a fan-favorite star of the Halloween franchise for decades now. She first appeared in the franchise in 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers as Jamie Llyod, the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, reprising the role for 1989's Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. She also starred as Annie Brackett in Rob Zombie's 2007 remake, Halloween, and its 2009 sequel, Halloween II. Fans have long been hoping to see Harris return to the franchise yet again, with Harris herself teasing her willingness to appear in the upcoming TV series when she took amid Deadline's Friday report to ask, "is Jamie Lloyd considered part of the 'original'?"prev