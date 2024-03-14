'Halloween' Fans Gripe Over 'Creative Reset' Claims About TV Show

The Halloween franchise is in for a "creative reset" after Miramax Television in October landed the TV rights to the slasher franchise, but not everyone is onboard with the news. Following Deadline's Friday report that Miramax is "on a fast track" to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series that draws from the original 1978 John Carpenter movie, Halloween fans are weighing in the on new direction for the iconic Michael Myers franchise.

"We've had lots of exciting conversations in recent months with a number of really talented people, and I think we'll have a pretty good idea of what we're going to be doing very soon. We're hoping to lock down the creative team very soon," Miramax head Marc Helwig told Deadline, adding that the planned TV series, part of a larger anticipated Halloween cinematic universe, will draw from "the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven't really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them. It's a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations."

Following the latest installment in the franchise ¬- Blumhouse's David Gordon Green trilogy of Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022), which largely divided fans – Deadline's Friday report sparked plenty of discussion among fans. While some are eager to see Michael Myers again, others appear to be much more reluctant about the planned "creative reset" for the franchise.