Kyle Richards' Halloween Role as Lindsey Wallace, Explained

Before she was living the lavish life alongside other affluent women on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards was running for her life from The Shape. After making her acting debut portraying Julia in the television series Police Woman, Richards went on to star as Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter's 1978 iconic slasher Halloween, appearing opposite Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode and Nick Castle's Michael Myers.

Richards' on-screen counterpart, which she originated when she was just 8-years-old, has the unique distinction of being one of the few people to survive the fictional Babysitter Murders of 1978. On Halloween night 1978, little Lindsey winds up under the care of Curtis' Laurie when her own babysitter, Annie Brackett, decides to meet up with her boyfriend Paul. As Lindsey, whose parents were at a Halloween party, wanted to continue to watch The Thing From Another World, Annie dropped her off with Laurie, who was babysitting Tommy Doyle at his house. Both Annie and Paul later become victims, with Lindsey, Tommy, and Laurie all managing to survive the night despite being targeted by Michael, whom they call the Boogeyman.

Lindsey went on to appear in the film's sequels, though other actress' took on the role. After living through Michael's killing rampage back in 1978, Richards went on to once again face the Boogeyman in 2021's Halloween Kills, where it is revealed that she and Tommy have remained close in the years since the Babysitter Murders. Each Halloween, they and other survivors come together to pay respect to those that did not survive. During their annual tribute on Halloween night 2018, during which Lindsey raises her glass to an absent Laurie, they band together along with other patrons at the bar they are at to hunt down Michael as he begins another bloody rampage in Haddonfield. Banding together with three others, Lindsey comes face-to-face with Michael at a local park, once again living to tell the tale by hiding.

Richards again reprised the role in the third and final movie in director David Gordon Green's trilogy, 2022's Halloween Ends. Following the events of Halloween 2018, she has remained close to Laurie and become a prominent figure in her life, along with Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson Nelson. While Ends marked the end of Green's trilogy and the story of Michael and Laurie, Richards told PEOPLE last year that she would be up to return for future films, sharing, "Absolutely. That would be amazing to be able to do that after all these years. I mean, Halloween is the gift that keeps on giving. It keeps coming back and coming back, and my character's been around for so long, so that would be amazing." She added, "to be able to be in these movies from the very beginning, since I was 8 years old, and to know that I'd be going till the very end, meant a lot to me."