Halle Berry Joins Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

The cast of John Wick: Chapter 3 just grew a little, as Halle Berry has joined and will be be starring alongside Keanu Reeves.

Berry shared the news herself in a post in Instagram, revealing a photo of a card that reads, “See you in a year, Mr. Wick.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s no word at this time on what Berry’s role in the film will be, but a post shared by both the actress and the film’s Twitter account suggested that her character will be named Sofia.

The film’s release date was recently announced, and came on the heels of a set photo that the film’s cinematographer Dan Laustsen shared, which features a clapperboard bearing the previously rumored title of the franchise’s third installment, John Wick 3: Parabellum.

In Latin, the term “Parabellum” means “prepare for war.” It is derived from the phrase, Si vis pacem, para bellum, which translates to, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The insinuation here seems to be that everyone’s favorite canine-avenging hitman is not just facing off against a handful of gangsters or gun-toting baddies, but possibly a mob army of some kind, which is certainly in line with the ended to the previous film.

It is also possible that John Wick 3: Parabellum is simply a new working title for the film. The previous working title for John Wick 3 was listed as Alpha Cop.

There is no indication as to what “Alpha Cop” might allude to, but with Keanu Reeves‘ Wick taking on an underground gang of criminals in both the first two movies, we can speculate that perhaps Wick will finally meet his match in some type of law enforcement officer.

The first film was simply tiled John Wick, and the second John Wick: Chapter 2, so while all these subtitles make for fun speculation, it stands to reason that the new film may be officially titled John Wick: Chapter 3, as that is the way it is styled on the film’s Twitter page.

In addition to Reeves, the first John Wick film also starred Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo and Willem Dafoe.

John Wick Chapter Two kept Leguizamo and McShane, but added Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio and model-actress Ruby Rose. Both films were directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, and both of them are tapped to return to their respective roles.

The first John Wick film came out in 2014 and was received by an overwhelmingly positive critical response. It currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent Fresh.

