New ‘Halloween’ Co-Director Reveals His Biggest Goal With Making the Film

Filmmakers accept jobs to create films for a variety of reasons, ranging from financial gain to opportunities to work with talented cast and crew. Co-writer/co-director of the upcoming Halloween sequel David Gordon Green recently revealed that making the new film allowed him to confront one of his biggest childhood fears by telling a tale focused on Michael Myers.

“I was never allowed to see it,” Green shared with Metro. “I was forbidden from watching Halloween and Revenge Of The Nerds. I snuck watching both of them, and I got such bad dreams that I confessed it. For me it is a chance for me to confront my childhood fears, and give Michael Myers a proper talking to.”

Not only will Green get to work with a horrifying icon from his childhood, but he also gets a chance to work with Laurie Strode herself, as it was recently announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising her role in the upcoming sequel.

Based on his remarks, there was never any question about bringing Curtis into the fold to tell the tale he’s crafting alongside co-writer/co-director Danny McBride.

When asked about his decision to cast Curtis in the film, he responded frankly, “Because she is Laurie Strode (laughs). Right? I don’t know who else is going to play her?”

The filmmaker made clear that this was a project birthed from passion, having gained notoriety for his more comedic projects like Pineapple Express and Your Highness. His history growing up with horror was clearly a big motivating factor behind the project.

“When I’m creating these characters sometimes I’m a movie nerd and I’ve grown up with films my entire life, and the iconic character of Laurie Strode belongs to Jamie Lee Curtis,” Green detailed. “So when I had completed a script I was confident of sharing with her I got on the phone and talked her through it, and was excited to get a call at sunrise the next day.”

Curtis’ character might have died in Halloween: Resurrection, but that isn’t stopping Green. The new film will reportedly take place after Halloween II, effectively erasing all other installments from the franchise that followed the first sequel.

Green’s Halloween is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2018.