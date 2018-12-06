Golden Globes 2019 Nominees Revealed

The nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes were announced Thursday, spawning many hopeful winners from critically acclaimed as well as fan-favorite movies and TV shows.

Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Leslie Mann (Welcome to Marwen) presented this year’s Golden Globe nominees from Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) will be hosting the ceremony in January.

The 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET.

Continue on to see which actors, actresses, directors, movies and TV shows were nominated for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Best series

Best Television Series – Drama:

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best performance – series

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Amy Adams — Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton — Dirty John

Laura Dern — The Tale

Regina King — Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl — The Alienist

Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch — Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama:

Caitriona Balfe — Outlander

Elisabeth Moss — Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Julia Roberts — Homecoming

Keri Russell — The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama:

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Stephan James — Homecoming

Richard Madden — Bodyguard

Billy Porter — Pose

Matthew Rhys — The Americans

Best performance – series (continued)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Candace Bergen — Murphy Brown

Alison Brie — GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing — Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen — Who Is America?

Jim Carrey — Kidding

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alex Bornstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson — Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton — Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski — The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Edgar Ramirez — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler — Barry

Best Performance – film

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Glenn Close — The Wife

Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman — Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike — A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges — Boy Erased

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington — BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron — Tully

Constance Wu — Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Christian Bale — Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda — Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

Robert Redford — The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly — Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Amy Adams — Vice

Claire Foy — First Man

Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Timothee Chalamet — Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell — Vice

Best Motion Picture

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Other movie categories

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron — Roma

Peter Farrelly — Green Book

Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay — Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Alfonso Cuaron — Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara — The Favourite

Barry Jenkins — If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay — Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie — Green Book

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

Marco Beltrami — A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat — Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson — Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz — First Man

Marc Shaiman — Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

“All the Stars” — Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” — Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War” — A Private War

“Revelation” — Boy Erased

“Shallow” — A Star Is Born

Cecil B. DeMille Award

