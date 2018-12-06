Golden Globes 2019 Nominees Revealed

The nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes were announced Thursday, spawning many hopeful winners from critically acclaimed as well as fan-favorite movies and TV shows.
Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Leslie Mann (Welcome to Marwen) presented this year’s Golden Globe nominees from Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) will be hosting the ceremony in January.
The 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET.
Continue on to see which actors, actresses, directors, movies and TV shows were nominated for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Best series
Best Television Series – Drama:
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Best performance – series
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television:
Amy Adams — Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton — Dirty John
Laura Dern — The Tale
Regina King — Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television:
Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl — The Alienist
Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch — Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama:
Caitriona Balfe — Outlander
Elisabeth Moss — Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Julia Roberts — Homecoming
Keri Russell — The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama:
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Stephan James — Homecoming
Richard Madden — Bodyguard
Billy Porter — Pose
Matthew Rhys — The Americans
Best performance – series (continued)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Candace Bergen — Murphy Brown
Alison Brie — GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing — Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Sacha Baron Cohen — Who Is America?
Jim Carrey — Kidding
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Alex Bornstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson — Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton — Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski — The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Edgar Ramirez — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Performance – film
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Glenn Close — The Wife
Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman — Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike — A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges — Boy Erased
Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington — BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman — The Favourite
Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron — Tully
Constance Wu — Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Christian Bale — Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda — Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen — Green Book
Robert Redford — The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly — Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Amy Adams — Vice
Claire Foy — First Man
Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone — The Favourite
Rachel Weisz — The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Mahershala Ali — Green Book
Timothee Chalamet — Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell — Vice
Best Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture – Drama:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Other movie categories
Best Director – Motion Picture:
Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron — Roma
Peter Farrelly — Green Book
Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay — Vice
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:
Alfonso Cuaron — Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara — The Favourite
Barry Jenkins — If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay — Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie — Green Book
Best Motion Picture – Animated:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Original Score – Motion Picture:
Marco Beltrami — A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat — Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson — Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz — First Man
Marc Shaiman — Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song – Motion Picture:
“All the Stars” — Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies” — Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War” — A Private War
“Revelation” — Boy Erased
“Shallow” — A Star Is Born
Cecil B. DeMille Award
