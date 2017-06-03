Godzilla Sequel Adds Bradley Whitford

Bradley Whitford will witness the awe-inspiring force of nature…Godzilla!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old actor best known for his roles in Billy Madison, The West Wing, and, more recently, in Get Out has landed a role in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters — the sequel to Gareth Edwards’s 2014 monster flick.

Since much of the sequel’s plot and characters are being kept under wraps, at this moment THR didn’t provide any details as to who Whitford will be playing in it.

Whitford joins a cast that already includes Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine) returning as Project Monarch scientist Dr. Vivienne Graham, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Ken Watanabe (Batman Begins), and Aisha Hinds (Under the Dome).

Godzilla (2014) – In this gritty, realistic sci-fi action epic, Godzilla returns to its roots as one of the world’s most recognized monsters. Directed by Gareth Edwards and featuring an all-star international cast, this spectacular adventure pits Godzilla against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Krampus and Trick’r’Treat filmmaker, Michael Dougherty, will helm Godzilla: King of the Monsters, based on a script he wrote with his Krampus co-writer, Zach Shields.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled for a March 22, 2019 release. Godzilla vs Kong will hit theaters on May 22, 2020.

