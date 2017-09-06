First Trailer for Stephen King’s ‘Gerald’s Game’ Adaptation Debuts

Many Stephen King fans might be focused on the release of It later this week, but Netflix subscribers will be treated to another adaptation of the prolific author’s works, Gerald’s Game, on September 29. Check out the all-new trailer for the horror film above.

In the film, Jessie Burlingame has been talked into submitting to her husband, Gerald’s, kinky sex games—something that she’s frankly had enough of, and they never held much charm for her to begin with. So much for a “romantic getaway” at their secluded summer home. After Jessie is handcuffed to the bedposts—and Gerald crosses a line with his wife—the day ends with deadly consequences. Now Jessie is utterly trapped in an isolated lakeside house that has become her prison—and comes face-to-face with her deepest, darkest fears and memories. Her only company is that of the various voices filling her mind… as well as the shadows of nightfall that may conceal an imagined or very real threat right there with her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film will make its official premiere in Austin at Fantastic Fest, which will take place the last week of September. The film was directed by Mike Flanagan, who has previously directed Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil. Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Bruce Greenwood and Kate Siegel all star in the film.

As you can see from the trailer, attempting to bring to life a story that focuses on one character alone in a room trying to survive proved quite difficult, with Flanagan spending years trying to make the feature film work.

“It had taken me years to come up with a mechanism that I thought would make it somatic without changing the books,” the director revealed to the Post Mortem podcast. “The temptation to make big changes in an adaptation of a story like that was huge and I really didn’t want to do that.”

Check out Gerald’s Game on Netflix on September 29.