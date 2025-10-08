George Clooney Gives Encouraging Update on ‘Ocean’s Fourteen’

Danny Ocean and the gang are setting up another heist.

The long-gestating Ocean’s Thirteen sequel has been in development for so long that many thought it would never happen. Not so, says George Clooney.

In a recent red carpet interview with E! News, Clooney said that Warner Bros. Discovery had just approved the budget for Ocean’s Fourteen and filming should begin soon.

“We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up,” he said. “It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us … probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.”

The Ocean’s franchise started in 2001 with Ocean’s Eleven, a heist film directed by Steven Soderbergh starring George Clooney as the leader of a gang of eleven thieves. Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elliot Gould, Casey Affleck, and Julia Roberts are just a few of the names in the series’ massive ensemble cast.

Ocean’s Eleven was the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2001, making $450 million on an $85 million budget. The film’s massive success led to two very successful sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, and an all-female spinoff with an all-new cast titled Ocean’s 8.

It sounds like much of the original cast is returning for Fourteen, as when the reporter asked if Clooney was excited to work with Pitt again, he responded, “Yeah, Brad, Matt and Don and Julia. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun.”

Soderbergh is not returning for Ocean’s Fourteen, however. This go-round, Bullet Train director David Leitch will be taking the reins.

Ocean’s Fourteen will likely begin filming next year.