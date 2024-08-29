Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2024 Schedule Revealed

Freeform is brewing up something special this October! With August coming to a close and September just around the corner, spooky season is officially here, and the network is celebrating with the return of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween programming event!

The annual event boasts 31 back-to-back nights of frights that will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 and feature classics like Casper, Halloweentown, and Edward Scissorhands, as well as several of Tim Burton's classics, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dumbo, Frankenweenie, and Dark Shadows. The 2024 schedule also features several airings of Beetlejuice amid the upcoming Sept.6-release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and the broadcast debut of Hocus Pocus 2 and 2023's Haunted Mansion. Other highlights include Arachnophobia, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Little Shop of Horrors, and a marathon of season one of Disney+'s Goosebumps, which has been picked up for a second season at the streamer.

The frightfully delightful lineup of Halloween favorites also features several double features, including Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2, and Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2. While Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween programming no longer features the all-day Hocus Pocus rerun marathon on Oct. 31, the 2024 lineup does boast 20 airings of the cult classic Halloween flick, including two on Halloween day.

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween event kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with titles airing daily through Thursday, Oct. 31. Keep scrolling to see the complete 2022 31 Nights of Halloween schedule (all times are in ET).