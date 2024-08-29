Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2024 Schedule Revealed
Freeform's spooky lineup for 2024 includes 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'Goosebumps,' and more.
Freeform is brewing up something special this October! With August coming to a close and September just around the corner, spooky season is officially here, and the network is celebrating with the return of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween programming event!
The annual event boasts 31 back-to-back nights of frights that will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 and feature classics like Casper, Halloweentown, and Edward Scissorhands, as well as several of Tim Burton's classics, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dumbo, Frankenweenie, and Dark Shadows. The 2024 schedule also features several airings of Beetlejuice amid the upcoming Sept.6-release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and the broadcast debut of Hocus Pocus 2 and 2023's Haunted Mansion. Other highlights include Arachnophobia, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Little Shop of Horrors, and a marathon of season one of Disney+'s Goosebumps, which has been picked up for a second season at the streamer.
The frightfully delightful lineup of Halloween favorites also features several double features, including Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2, and Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2. While Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween programming no longer features the all-day Hocus Pocus rerun marathon on Oct. 31, the 2024 lineup does boast 20 airings of the cult classic Halloween flick, including two on Halloween day.
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween event kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with titles airing daily through Thursday, Oct. 31. Keep scrolling to see the complete 2022 31 Nights of Halloween schedule (all times are in ET).
Tuesday, Oct. 1
1:00 p.m. – "Halloweentown"
3:00 p.m. – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
5:05 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
6:45 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
8:50 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
Wednesday, Oct. 2
1:00 p.m. – "Arachnophobia" – Freeform Premiere
3:30 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
5:35 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
8:00 p.m. – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
Thursday, Oct. 3
11:00 a.m. – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
1:55 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
4:20 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
6:25 p.m. – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)
Friday, Oct. 4
10:30 a.m. – "Halloweentown"
12:30 p.m. – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
2:30 p.m. – "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
6:00 p.m. – "Cruella"
9:00 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
12:00 a.m. – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:00 a.m. – "Spooky Buddies"
9:00 a.m. – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)
9:30 a.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
11:35 a.m. – "Edward Scissorhands"
2:05 p.m. – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
4:35 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
6:45 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
8:50 p.m. – "Haunted Mansion" (2023) – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m – "Casper" (1995)
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. – "Mrs. Doubtfire"
10:05 a.m. – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
12:35 p.m. – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
2:40 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
4:20 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
6:50 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
9:00 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus 2" – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m. – "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
Monday, Oct. 7
1:00 p.m. – "Mrs. Doubtfire"
4:00 p.m. – "Edward Scissorhands"
6:30 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
8:55 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
Tuesday, Oct. 8
12:00 p.m. – "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)
2:30 p.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
4:30 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
6:50 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
8:55 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
Wednesday, Oct. 9
1:30 p.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion"
3:35 p.m. – "Frankenweenie" (2012)
5:35 p.m. – "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad" (Disney Animated)
7:10 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
8:50 p.m. – "Encanto" (Disney Animated)
Thursday, Oct. 10
10:30 a.m. – "Halloweentown"
12:30 p.m. – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
2:30 p.m. – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
5:00 p.m. – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
7:00 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus" – Pop N' Knowledge
9:00 p.m. – "Beetlejuice" – Pop N' Knowledge
12:00 a.m. – "Twitches"
Friday, Oct. 11
10:30 a.m. – "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
1:00 p.m. – "Spooky Buddies"
3:00 p.m. – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)
3:30 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
5:55 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
8:00 p.m. – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
12:00 a.m. – "Twitches Too"
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. – "Toy Story of TERROR!" (Disney-Pixar)
7:30 a.m. – "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)
9:35 a.m. – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
11:40 a.m. – "Casper" (1995)
2:10 p.m. – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
5:10 p.m. – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)
7:15 p.m. – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)
9:45 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
11:55 p.m. – "Something Wicked This Way Comes" – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 13
8:00 a.m. – "The Black Cauldron" (Disney Animated)
10:00 a.m. – "Dumbo" (2019) (Live Action) – Tim Burton Marathon
12:30 p.m. – "Frankenweenie" (2012)
2:30 p.m. – "Dark Shadows" (2012)
5:10 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
6:50 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
8:55 p.m. – "Edward Scissorhands"
11:25 p.m. – "Arachnophobia"
Monday, Oct. 14
11:30 a.m. – "Dark Shadows" (2012)
2:00 p.m. – "Edward Scissorhands"
4:25 p.m. – "Beetlejuice"
6:30 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
8:35 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. – "Twitches"
1:30 p.m. – "Frankenweenie" (2012)
3:30 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
5:50 p.m. – "The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)
8:25 p.m. – "Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
1:00 p.m. – "Spooky Buddies"
3:05 p.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
5:10 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" – Pop N' Knowledge
6:50 p.m. EDT / PDT – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
8:50 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
Thursday, Oct. 17
11:00 am. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
1:00 p.m. – "Halloweentown"
3:00 p.m. – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
5:00 p.m. – "Despicable Me"
7:00 p.m. – "Despicable Me 2"
9:00 p.m. – "Despicable Me 3"
12:00 a.m. – "Muppets From Space" – Freeform Premiere
Friday, Oct. 18
12:00 p.m. – "Despicable Me"
2:00 p.m. – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)
4:00 p.m. – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)
6:25 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
8:30 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus 2"
12:00 a.m. – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:30 a.m. EDT / PDT – "Edward Scissorhands"
10:00 a.m. – "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"
1:15 p.m. – "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest"
4:30 p.m. – "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End"
8:15 p.m. – "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"
11:30 p.m. – "Dark Shadows" (2012)
Sunday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. – "Mrs. Doubtfire"
9:40 a.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
11:50 a.m. – "Arachnophobia"
2:25 p.m. – "Dark Shadows" (2012)
5:05 p.m. – "Haunted Mansion" (2023)
7:45 p.m. – "Cruella"
11:00 p.m. – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
Monday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. – "Alice in Wonderland" (2010) (Live Action)
1:30 p.m. – "Alice Through The Looking Glass"
4:00 p.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
6:00 p.m. – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
8:55 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
Tuesday, Oct. 22
10:30 a.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
12:30 p.m. – "Arachnophobia"
3:00 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
5:00 p.m. – "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
7:55 p.m. – "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Wednesday, Oct. 23
12:00 p.m. – "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
3:05 p.m. – "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
6:20 p.m. – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
8:20 p.m. – "Dark Shadows" (2012)
Thursday, Oct. 24
1:00 p.m. – "Edward Scissorhands"
3:25 p.m. – "Dark Shadows" (2012)
5:55 p.m. – "Aladdin" (2019) (Live Action)
8:55 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus" – Pop N' Knowledge
12:00 a.m. – "Halloweentown"
Friday, Oct. 25
1:30-11:00 p.m. – "Goosebumps" (2023) – Season One Marathon
12:00 a.m. – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
Saturday, Oct. 26
8:30 a.m. – "Halloweentown"
10:30 a.m. – "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
12:30 p.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
2:35 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
5:05 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
7:15 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus 2"
9:45 p.m. – "Haunted Mansion" (2023)
12:25 a.m. – "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad" (Disney Animated)
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
9:00 a.m. – "Spooky Buddies"
11:00 a.m. – "Casper" (1995)
1:30 p.m. – "Frankenweenie" (2012)
3:30 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
5:40 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
7:20 p.m. – "Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)
9:25 p.m. – "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m. – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
Monday, Oct. 28
11:00 a.m. – "Frankenweenie" (2012)
1:00 p.m. – "The Haunted Mansion" (2003)
3:00 p.m. – "The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)
5:30 p.m. – "Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)
8:05 p.m. – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
Tuesday, Oct. 29
11:00 a.m. – "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad" (Disney Animated)
12:35 p.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
2:35 p.m. – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
5:35 p.m. – "Cruella"
8:50 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
Wednesday, Oct. 30
11:30 a.m. – "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween"
1:30 p.m. – "Arachnophobia"
4:00 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
6:00 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
8:25 p.m. – "Haunted Mansion" (2023)
Thursday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)
12:00 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
2:10 p.m. – "Casper" (1995)
4:40 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
6:20 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus"
8:30 p.m. – "Hocus Pocus 2"
12:00 a.m. – "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)
