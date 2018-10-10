First Disney ‘Aladdin’ Remake Poster Revealed by Will Smith

The first poster for the live-action remake of Disney’s classic animated movie Aladdin has just been revealed by star Will Smith.

The poster features the iconic genie lamp from the story, which will house the character that Smith plays.

“LEMME OUT!!,” Smith wrote in a caption on the post. “Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! :-)”

In addition to Smith, the film also stars Mena Massoud (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, along with Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express), Navid Negahban (12 Strong), Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), and Numan Acar (The Great Wall).

The film is directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) from a script by himself, John August (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time), and Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water, Game of Thrones).

The original Aladdin film — which was based on an Arabic folktale of the same name — was released in 1992 and starred the voice talents of Hollywood legend Robin Williams, Scott Weinger (Full House), and Gilbert Gottfried (Last Comic Standing).

It was a massive success, raking in over $500 million at the box office on a budget of only $28 million. It was since gone on to become one of the most beloved Disney films of all-time.

Negahban — who plays Jasmine’s father The Sultan — spoke to Screen Rant in January and joked about whether or not his character would be singing in the film.

“No,” he said with a laugh. “My name is ‘Singbad the Sailor’ so this is my name. I’m not a singer. My kids, they laugh at me when I start singing. Guy’s point of view goes deeper. One of the things he wanted to do and he was very, very cautious about it and he was emphasizing on that he wants to be very respectful to the characters.”

Negahban later went on to speak about Ritchie’s plans for the film, and praised the director for his vision.

“He’s very, very cautious. He wants to show the depth of each of these characters and the film itself will be a film that no matter how old you are, you’re going to enjoy it,” the actor said. “It’s a fantastic team. Beautiful, beautiful team. I mean, you will see the costumes. Gorgeous! Unbelievable!”

The new Aladdin film is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 24, 2019.