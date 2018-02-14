The Favorite Rom-Com Movies in All 50 States

A new report reveals which popular rom-com movies are among the top favorites in each of the 50 states.

Overwhelmingly, the ’80s brat-pack classic Pretty in Pink (Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, and Andrew McCarthy) is the most popular film across the nation, landing at the number one spot in almost 14 different states across the nation.

Some other films that pop up more than once include Knocked Up (Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl), About a Boy (Hugh Grant, Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, and Rachel Weisz), and Pretty Woman (Julia Roberts and Richard Gere).

There are also some surprises, such as the 2005 romantic-comedy Prime, which stars Uma Thurman, Meryl Streep, and Bryan Greenberg. That film is the most popular rom-com in Colorado.

The popularity of film was determined by Cabletv.com, who gathered the info by evaluating a Google list of popular rom-com’s and then cross-referenced that with data from Google Trends to see which ones were most popular in each state.

Other films on the list include Groundhog Day (Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott), 50 First Dates (Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore), As Good as It Gets (Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, and Cuba Gooding Jr.), and Silver Linings Playbook (Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence).

Pretty in Pink was released on Feb. 28, 1986. In addition to Ringwald, Cryer, and McCarthy, it also stars Annie Potts, James Spader, and the late Harry Dean Stanton.

The film is about Ringwald’s character, Andie, who “is an outcast at her Chicago high school, hanging out either with her older boss (Potts), who owns the record store where she works, or her quirky classmate Duckie (Cryer), who has a crush on her. When one of the rich and popular kids at school, Blane (McCarthy), asks Andie out, it seems too good to be true. As Andie starts falling for Blane, she begins to realizes that dating someone from a different social sphere is not easy.”

One of the most iconic aspects of Pretty in Pink is the prom dress that Ringwald wears at the end of then film. In 2017 the actress wrote an essay for Teen Vogue, elaborating more on that dress.

“Although the film’s costume designer, Marilyn Vance, did a fantastic job of interpreting my personal style for my character, Andie — I loved the beautiful vintage pieces she sourced as well as the outfits she designed, and kept almost everything after the film was over — there’s one piece I didn’t keep: the prom dress,” Ringwald wrote. “To the best of my knowledge, it’s locked away in a wardrobe vault at the studio.”