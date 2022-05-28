'F3' Movie Reviews Are In

The new slapstick comedy F3 premiered around the world this week, and so far the reviews are strong. The Telugu-language film was made in India, but it saw a major release in France as well and a limited release in the U.S. Here's what critics are saying about it so far.

F3 is a sequel to 2019's F2, and its story will apparently continue in the Fun and Frustration franchise. It was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada. The movie is about a pair of friends named Venky (Venkatesh) and Varun Yadav (Tej) who try out some ill-fated schemes to make fast money. After gaining, losing and giving up several small fortunes, this movie takes them to some bizarre places.

F3 premiered in theaters in India and France on Friday, May 27. It has a limited release in the U.S. as well, so check the listings in your area to see if it's playing. In the meantime, here's what some of the top critics are saying about the film.