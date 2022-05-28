'F3' Movie Reviews Are In
The new slapstick comedy F3 premiered around the world this week, and so far the reviews are strong. The Telugu-language film was made in India, but it saw a major release in France as well and a limited release in the U.S. Here's what critics are saying about it so far.
F3 is a sequel to 2019's F2, and its story will apparently continue in the Fun and Frustration franchise. It was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada. The movie is about a pair of friends named Venky (Venkatesh) and Varun Yadav (Tej) who try out some ill-fated schemes to make fast money. After gaining, losing and giving up several small fortunes, this movie takes them to some bizarre places.
F3 premiered in theaters in India and France on Friday, May 27. It has a limited release in the U.S. as well, so check the listings in your area to see if it's playing. In the meantime, here's what some of the top critics are saying about the film.
'Watchable'
Superstar mass #F3 https://t.co/NfFhhR2FJE pic.twitter.com/xT0492Q6IK— F3 (@HumanTsunamiFan) May 27, 2022
A review by Pinkvilla cautiously describes F3 as "watchable," but not much more than that. Writer Arvind V complains that the cast beyond the main duo do not get enough time to shine in this movie, but hopefully, they will in the sequels.prevnext
Groundwork
I found #F3Movie to be better than F2. There are places where the gags are inane, but there are several laugh aloud segments. Outlandish, silly fun. #F3Moviereviewhttps://t.co/1vUTZSFvrZ— sangeetha devi (@Sangeetha_Devi) May 27, 2022
Another review by Sangeetha Devi Dundoo for The Hindu observes that F3 is laying the groundwork for its own sequels – possibly to its detriment. The movie's main objective seems to be outdoing its predecessor, without a cohesive storyline to carry the momentum.prevnext
'Mindless and Entertaining'
What is a "family entertainer" without misogyny in it? https://t.co/LRbXzSDalf— Bala (@Bala__G) May 27, 2022
Balakrishna Vaneshan of The News Minute thinks that the unpredictability of F3 is its greatest strength. The silliness and absurdity are what fans wanted from this movie, so perhaps it succeeded in that sense.prevnext
'Messy'
Check out my review of #F3Movie #F3 #F3Review #Venkatesh #VarunTej #Tamannaah #MehreenPirzada #Tollywood https://t.co/WeozYvTeQm— Neeshita Nyayapati (@NeeshitaN) May 27, 2022
Finally, The Times of India's Neeshita Nyayapati calls this movie "loud, messy" and "sometimes funny." The critic gives an overall rating of 2.5 out of 5, reasoning that the movie has some truly hilarious moments, but they only seem to come from the sheer force of chaos behind the whole show.prev