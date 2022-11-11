Emily Blunt Has a Totally Different Answer About a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Than Anne Hathaway

Emily Blunt is nostalgic for her Runway magazine days. The A Quiet Place star, 39, confirmed on The View Nov. 11 that she would be willing to do a sequel to her 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, her real-life brother-in-law. "The green eye shadow is so horrifying, it has to get another outing. So bad," Blunt said of her character Emily Charlton, assistant to Streep's intimidating fashion editor. "And the fashion — we loved it. I would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It's so fun," she said of her costars.

During an appearance on The View last week, Hathaway, 39, explained why she did not think there would be a sequel to the movie (based on the 2003 novel). "I don't know if there can be [a sequel movie]," said Hathaway, who played newly hired fashion victim Andy Sachs in the film. "I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now." She continued, "Although,it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she's somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen." In the end, Hathaway suggested rebooting the movie with a new cast. "But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they'd let us do that?"

Last month, ET Online spoke with the actress at the red carpet premiere of her latest movie, Armageddon Time, and she said a sequel isn't in the works and probably won't happen. "There's not going to be a sequel. It's not gonna happen. It's just like, we can't do it. It's not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again." The filmmakers behind Devil Wears Prada discussed a potential sequel with Entertainment Weekly last year. The studio did not request a sequel, but Director David Frankel said they said the studio "didn't ask for" a sequel but "we had a meeting where we said, 'What could we do if there was a sequel?' Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, no, this story has been told." The story's author Lauren Weisberger, whose second book Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns was released in 2013, added, "There have been a lot of conversations about it. I wouldn't say it's out of the realm of possibility."