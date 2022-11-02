Anne Hathaway Has Bad News for Those Asking for 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

Fans have been asking for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada practically since the movie was first released. Now, the film's star Anne Hathaway has addressed the long-standing hopes, but it's bad news. The notion was brought up during Hathaway's recent appearance on The View, and she offered her perspective on the chances of a new The Devil Wears Prada movie.

"I don't know if there can be [a sequel]," Hathaway told the show's panelists. "I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything's gone so digital and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it's just, it's just very different." She then added, "It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting but I don't think it's going to happen." Finally, Hathaway posed the possibility of a "relaunch" project with "new people" involved.

In addition to equal chatter, one other widely discussed element of The Devil Wears Prada is who is the actual villain of the story, with many saying they believe Adrian Grenier's Nate Cooper is the bad guy. This doesn't sit well with Hathaway, however, who doesn't think Nate is its true antagonist. First some backstory: Initially, the 2006 film — based on a novel of the same name — paints Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly as the villain. Miranda is the cold and calculated fashion magazine boss of Hathaway's Andrea "Andy" Sachs.

In recent years, however, many have felt that Nate was the actual bad guy, as he forced Andy to choose between being with him or having her career. Hathaway recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and during a fan-question segment the pair were asked their thoughts on the matter. While the show's host delivered a fervent "yes" to the inquiry, Hathaway took her time and answered thoughtfully. "He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s, and I hopefully grew out of it," Hathaway replied. "I think that that's what we all do. And I wouldn't want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don't hold Nate as a villain, actually."