Elliot Page Has Joined a Powerful New Project

Elliot Page is joining a powerful documentary by Italian director Nicolò Bassetti as an executive producer. The trans actor and activist has backed Nel Mio Nome (Into My Name), which offers insightful commentary on transgender lives and is scheduled to premiere at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival next month.

“What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity,” Page said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a meditation on trans humanity, and I’ve never seen another film like it. Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective. I’m honored to be on board and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Bassetti was inspired to create the film based on his relationship with his son Matteo. The movie follows the stories of four people from various parts of Italy who all, at different points in their lives, decide to make the transition from female to male.”My personal experience as a parent has allowed me, as a director, to find the necessary self-assurance to approach the protagonists of this story, to delve into their emotions, and establish an intimate relationship built on trust and complicity,” Bassetti said about Nel Mio Nome. “I am truly grateful to Elliot for adding his lived perspective to help our film find its way in the world.”

Page told the world he was transgender in 2020, sending out a full statement on his Instagram. “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote in part, before adding, “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life… I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”