Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reflects on ‘Jumanji’ Legacy in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Clip

In a newly released clip from the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Blu-ray, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reflects on the legacy of the franchise.

Johnson speaks briefly about the original film and the “25 plus years” it has been that since it was released. He goes on to talk about how there was a question of how the game would “evolve,” per Decider.

His Welcome to the Jungle co-star Kevin Hart also speaks in the clip, talking about how the decision to update Jumanji to be a video game rather than a board game “helped modernize it.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is now available to own digitally and comes out on in 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD format on March 20th, has been a massive hit.

To date, the film has earned over $930 million worldwide on a budget of somewhere between $90 to $110 million.

It had been announced that a sequel is in the works with Johnson and Hart, as well as Karen Gillan and Jack Black, scheduled to reprise their roles. Jake Kasdan, the director, is also on board for the sequel as well.

Johnson has several more projects on the way, one of which is Skyscraper, an action film that he recently revealed a poster for.

In the epic poster, Johnson’s character from the film can be seen jumping from a crane to a burning building while a jarringly sprawling cityscape lays out below him. In the film, Johnson will play Will Ford, “a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader, who now assesses security for skyscrapers.”

We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families.

Here’s the first look at our original concept film, #SKYSCRAPER.

THIS SUNDAY during the #SuperBowl you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children. #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018 pic.twitter.com/IvFGptLb67 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

Slashfilm revealed that movie was about Ford being framed for setting the world’s “tallest, safest building” on fire. “A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line,” the synopsis adds.

In addition to Johnson, the cast of the film includes Neve Campbell (House of Cards), Chin Han (Independence Day: Resurgence), Roland Møller (The Commuter), Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black), Byron Mann (The Big Short), Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor (Edge of Tomorrow), Jason Day, and Byron Lawson (The Tomorrow People).

Skyscraper is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. He also wrote and directed the film 2016 film Central Intelligence, which also starred Johnson.

Thurber has also directed films such as We’re the Millers, which starred Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, and Ed Helms, and the 2004 classic comedy film DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, which starred Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller.