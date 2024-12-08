Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers From ‘Wizard of Oz’ Sell for Incredible Sum

Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from The Wizard of OZ officially have a new home. The shiny footwear stolen by Dorothy Gale after dropping her house on the original owner broke records with its auction price: $32.5 million.

According to TMZ, the slippers on auction are one of four surviving pairs from the film production. The winning bidder at Sotheby’s remained anonymous, but clearly had no issue dropping some big bucks on the item.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Funny enough, this is not the first time the slippers have grabbed headlines in this century. As TMZ points out, they were stolen in 2005 from the Grand Rapids’ Judy Garland Museum. They were missing for over 10 years before being recovered in an undercover FBI sting in 2018.

TMZ notes that the $32.5 million price tag crushes the original record for Hollywood memorabilia after Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from Seven Year Itch sold for $4.6 million.

Fans of the Wizard of Oz can always see another pair of the original ruby slippers at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC. The other three pairs remain with private collections, with the record-setting pair going from one to another.