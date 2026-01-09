Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Casts Its Two Leads

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider are finally headed to the big screen.

Disney announced that the studio has found its two leads for the live-action adaptation of Tangled: Teagan Croft will play the long-haired princess, while Milo Manheim will portray the dashing outlaw.

Croft is best known for her role on the HBO’s DC superhero series Titans, where she played Raven from 2018 to 2023. She also appeared in the 2016 film The Osiris Child and the 2023 Netflix original True Spirit.

Manheim, meanwhile, is a Disney Channel alum. He’s starred in all four Zombies movies, all of which are musicals that aired on the channel and on Disney+ from 2018 to 2025. He was also a contestant on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, where he placed second. Currently, he stars in the Paramount+ series School Spirits.

Michael Gracey, known for his work on musicals like Better Man and The Greatest Showman, will direct the live-action remake. Just like the animated movie it’s based on, the new Tangled will have plenty of musical elements. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, and Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) will produce.

Most of Disney’s live-action remakes have been huge box-office smashes. The recent live-action Lilo & Stitch, for example, grossed over a billion dollars and has a sequel on the way.