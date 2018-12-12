Disney Pixar Fans React to ‘Onward’ Starring Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tom Holland

Disney Pixar fans are already freaking out about announcement of the next original film, Onward.

The upcoming film, set to be released in 2020 will star Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tom Holland and Octavia Spencer. The company shared the news on social media Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re thrilled to reveal that our next original feature, Onward, starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer, arrives in theatres March 6, 2020!” the tweeted statement read, then adding a hashtag for “#PixarOnward.”

We’re thrilled to reveal that our next original feature, “Onward,” starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer, arrives in theatres March 6, 2020! #PixarOnward pic.twitter.com/Dup9lDQysB — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) December 12, 2018

Fans of the company were thrilled to hear of the next project, as well as the fact they won’t have to wait too long to watch it in theaters.

“I don’t even care what it’s about, I’m watching it solely based on the actors in it,” one Twitter user wrote, adding a gif of a baby throwing money out the window.

“STAR LORD AND SPIDER MAN?” one user wrote in wonder, with another replying “Best combo for a film ever,” referencing Pratt and Holland, who play the roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“CHRIS PRATT AND TOM HOLLAND?! OHMYGOSH I’M SEEING THIS DAY ONE,” another user commented.

The film will reportedly follow a “pair of teenage elf brothers” (Pratt and Holland) who are “on a quest to find at least a little magic left in their suburban fantasy world.”

Holland posted his own exciting announcement about his upcoming role on the animated film, which also received praise from fans.

“I’m so excited, and I’ve been trying to keep this a secret for so long, and I can’t do it anymore. I am lucky enough to star in a Pixar movie, it is called Onward. It will be released March 6th, 2020 and I’m so excited to be a part of this exciting journey…” Holland said.

“HYPED HYPED HYPED,” one user said sharing Holland’s video.

The film will reportedly be directed by Dan Scanlon, who previously directed Monsters University for Disney/Pixar.

Back in 2017, Scanlon teased an upcoming Pixar project, which is assumed to be Onward during D23, as first reported by MTV News. At the time, the director revealed the story was based one his experiences losing his father at a young age.

“When I was a year old, my father passed away,” Scanlon said during the event. “I don’t remember him and neither does my brother, who was 3 at the time.”

“I have always wondered who my father was,” the directed added, “and that question became the blueprint for this movie.”