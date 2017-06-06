Three More Classic Monsters Confirmed For Universal’s Dark Universe

With The Mummy hitting theaters this weekend, Universal is finally rolling out its highly-anticipated Dark Universe. The connected monster franchise has already confirmed quite a few characters for future films, but producer Alex Kurtzman has teased that its even bigger than everyone thought.

The Mummy director has now confirmed that Dracula, Phantom of the Opera, and the Hunchback of Notre Dame will be appearing in future Dark Universe films.

During an interview with Fandom, Kurtzman – the creative mind overseeing the Dark Universe – revealed that the characters will definitely be appearing down the road, so fans should be ready to witness their debuts.

“We know we’re going to do Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Invisible Man,” he says.

Some of these were known additions to the Dark Universe already. When the franchise was unveiled last month, Frankenstein and Invisible Man were announced as cornerstones of the films, with Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp in the respective roles.

That same announcement also confirmed that Bride of Frankenstein would be the next film, set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2019.

The word that Dracula would be included comes as no surprise to fans, as he’s the most recognizable character of the bunch. There was talk that the Dark Universe was intended to begin with Dracula Untold a few years ago, but that film ended up being a standalone venture.

In addition to these characters, the Wolfman is also set to appear in future films as well. Rumors say that Dwayne Johnson is being eyed for that role, while Angelina Jolie is being sought after to play the Bride of Frankenstein.

Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, and Russell Crowe are all set to star in The Mummy, with Crowe’s Dr. Jekyll helping to tie the entire franchise together.

The Mummy is set to hit theaters on June 9.

