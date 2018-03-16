‘James Bond’ Director Danny Boyle Plans for Modern Version of the Bond Girl

British director Danny Boyle was announced as the director for the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise on Thursday and details about the script are now emerging.

In an interview with Page Six, the 28 Days Later director said he plans for his film’s Bond Girl to be fitting for the #MeToo era.

“You write in real time,” Boyle said. “You acknowledge the legacy of the world [of Bond] and you write in the world — but you also write in the modern world as well.”

When asked if he could shed any light on his female characters for his Bond film, Boyle said, “I can’t tell you yet, will report back later.”

Throughout decades of spy action films, the Bond Girls have been (in)famous for having sexual relationships with Bond while often having hilariously bad sexual innuendos as names.

Some of the more famous Bond Girls, for one reason or another, include Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress), Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi), Tracy Draco (Diana Rigg), Tiffany Case (Jill St. John), Zenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen), Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman), and Octopussy (Maud Adams).

The series has taken a more serious tone in recent years, with Daniel Craig playing Bond at different stages of his career, starting with Casino Royale in 2006 through 2015’s Spectre.

And with that more serious tone has come a more serious approach to Bond love life. Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) and the re-imagined Ms. Moneypenny (Naomi Harris) were both near Bond’s level in terms of intellect and ability, but the franchise is still waiting for a Bond Girl who is portrayed to be on Bond’s level.

Sam Mendes, who directed that last two installments of Bond with Skyfall and Spectre, discussed his approach to the modern Bond Girl in an interview with Vanity Fair prior to the release of Spectre.

“Doing a Bond is an act of reverse engineering in a sense, because you understand early on that you have to have women, and they have to be different women. But to the extent that you’re trying to break with or conform to stereotypes in casting, once the roles are there on the page, you have to cast the best possible actresses available. Well, actually, I’ll tell you the one thought I did have was that in Daniel’s tenure there had never been a blonde woman, weirdly.”

Craig announced last August that he’ll return for his fifth installment as James Bond with Boyle’s upcoming film. While it has no title, the film is currently slated for a Nov. 8, 2019 release date.