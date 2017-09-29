Exclusive ‘Cult of Chucky’ Clip Demands Answers for Murders

The latest installment in the Child’s Play franchise, Cult of Chucky, comes to Blu-ray, DVD, VOD and Netflix this Tuesday and we’ve got an all-new exclusive clip from the film, which you can watch above.

In the previous film, Curse of Chucky, Nica (Fiona Dourif) is sent to a mental asylum as no one believed her that a killer doll murdered members of her family, with authorities pinning the crimes on her instead. In the clip above, Nica is questioned by fellow members of a group therapy session to get answers for what she did, forcing Nica herself to confront her own sanity. Ultimately, she has a very simple explanation for the murders, which you can see above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.”

Dourif is the daughter of actor Brad Dourif, who has voiced the killer Chucky since the first film, once again lending his vocal talents to Cult of Chucky. The film brings together a variety of stars throughout the franchise, setting the stage for the biggest bloodbath yet.

The seventh installment in the series was written and directed by Don Mancini, writer of the original Child’s Play. The filmmaker is so committed to the series, he has written each and every installment since the very first film in 1988.

The series is far from over, with Mancini having teased the direction the franchise could go after this installment.

“I think that the end of this movie, hopefully, sets up a world of infinite possibilities. That was the intention,” Mancini revealed during a recent Facebook Live chat. “David Kirschner and I – he’s been the producer on all of the [Child’s Play] movies – are talking about a new iteration for the franchise. I know that sounds very vague. But that’s all I can say at this point.”

Check out Cult of Chucky this Tuesday on Blu-ray, DVD, VOD and Netflix.