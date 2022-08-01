'Creed' Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

The Creed franchise has grown since the first film was released in 2015. Creed II was released in 2018 and a third movie is set to hit theatres on March 3, 2023. Originally, Creed III was set to be released in November but was pushed back, according to Variety. Along with the Creed franchise, there is a spinoff movie in the works that will be called Drago. The film will focus on the famous Rocky character Ivan Drago and his son. Sylvester Stallone went to Instagram over the weekend to express his frustration about the film, which he said was created behind his back by Irwin Winkler and his sons.

"Another Heartbreaker…" Stallone wrote. "Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me … I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph but I wish HE had told me what was going on behind my back.… Keep your REAL friends close." Here's a look at what the cast of Creed is up to now.