'Creed' Cast Members: Where Are They Now?
The Creed franchise has grown since the first film was released in 2015. Creed II was released in 2018 and a third movie is set to hit theatres on March 3, 2023. Originally, Creed III was set to be released in November but was pushed back, according to Variety. Along with the Creed franchise, there is a spinoff movie in the works that will be called Drago. The film will focus on the famous Rocky character Ivan Drago and his son. Sylvester Stallone went to Instagram over the weekend to express his frustration about the film, which he said was created behind his back by Irwin Winkler and his sons.
"Another Heartbreaker…" Stallone wrote. "Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me … I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph but I wish HE had told me what was going on behind my back.… Keep your REAL friends close." Here's a look at what the cast of Creed is up to now.
Michael B. Jordan - Adonis Creed
Jordan gained a lot of attention for his work in Creed and Creed II. He has gone to star in Black Panther, Kin Just Mercy and a Journal for Jordan. The 35-year-old actor is currently filming Creed III and will make his directorial debut.
Sylvester Stallone - Rocky Balboa
Stallone continues to stay busy despite being in his mid-70s. Along with bringing back the Rocky character, Stallone revived Rambo with the 2019 film, Rambo: Last Blood. He is set to star and produce the film Samaritan and star in The Expendables 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Tessa Thompson - Bianca
Tessa Thompson has been very busy for the last few years. She's a series regular on the HBO series Westworld and has been seen in notable films such as Annihilation, Avengers: Endgame and Men In Black International. Fans can currently see Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder and will star in Creed III.
Phylicia Rashad - Mary Anne Creed
Phylicia Rashad is a legend in Hollywood as she's known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the 1980s sitcom The Cosby Show. She has done more work on TV than in film but has done good work in Black Box, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and Tick, Tick... Boom! Rashad will return to play Mary Anne in Creed III.
Anthony Bellew - Ricky Conlan
Anthony Bellew is a former pro boxer who retired in 2018. In his final fight, he lost to Oleksandr Usyk via KO, and it was for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring cruiserweight titles. He posted a 30-3-1 record and won multiple titles in the cruiserweight and light heavyweight division. Bellew currently works as a boxing commentator for DAZN.
Graham McTavish - Tommy Holiday
Graham McTavish is a veteran actor known for his roles in The Hobbit, Preacher and Outlander. After Creed, McTavish played the role of King Atlan in the film Aquaman. He is slated to star in the upcoming HBO series House of Dragon, which is the prequel series to Game of Thrones.
Wood Harris - Tony Evers
Wood Harris was known for his roles in Above the Rim, Remember the Titans and Ant-Man before starring in Creed. Recently, Harris recently starred in the HBO Series Winning Time and will reprise his role as Tony in Creed III.