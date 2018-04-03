‘Creed 2’ Synopsis and Cast Confirmed as Filming Begins

Producers have officially confirmed the cast and synopsis for Creed 2, as well as announced that filming has officially begun.

According to a news release, production began on Monday, April 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone once again in the lead roles as Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa, respectively.

In addition to Jordan and Stallone, Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad also return, as well as Wood Harris and Andre Ward.

This time around, Jordan’s Creed will face off against Florian “The Big Nasty” Munteanu as Viktor Drago the son of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, who killed Apollo Creed in Rocky IV.

The official synopsis for Creed 2 explains, “Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring.”

“Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history,” the synopsis adds.

The first Creed was written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed Marvel’s Black Panther film, which also stars Jordan. Stallone was originally scheduled to handle directing duties on the sequel but instead he and Jordan chose Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) to take over the film.

“When I wrote and directed Creed, I wanted to tell a human story about a family from a new perspective, while also paying homage to the Rocky characters we’ve all grown up knowing and loving. I’ve known Steven was an amazing filmmaker since our days at USC film school together, so I can’t wait to see what he, Sly, Mike and Tessa bring to this next chapter,” Coogler recently said of Creed 2.

Caple Jr. also spoke about the film, saying, “It’s an honor to be a part of the franchise and work with such a thoughtful team. I got involved because I’ve always been a Rocky fan and I enjoy stories with heart and substance. But when Ryan put his touch on Creed I felt another level of connection to the franchise. It started to feel personal for many different reasons.”

“This next Creed is a tale beyond the boxing ring and dives deeps into family, legacy, and fears,” he then added. “I’m excited to share my view and collaborate with the talented cast and crew.”