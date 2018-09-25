‘Creed 2’ Posters Show Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in the Ring

A series of brand new Creed 2 posters have been revealed, and they show Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in the boxing ring.

The first poster shows Jordan’s Adonis Creed in a pair of American flag boxing shorts while down on his knees and screaming to the sky.

“Fight for your destiny one round at a time,” the caption on the Twitter post of that poster reads.

The second poster is of Stallone’s Rocky Balboa appearing wise and stoic. The caption on the Twitter post for this poster reveals that “the legacy continues this Thanksgiving, which is a tease for the film’s scheduled November released date.

This time around Adonis Creed — the son of Apollo Creed — will face off against Viktor Drago, who is the son of Ivan Drago. In Rocky IV, Ivan killed Apollo in the ring only to be defeated by Rocky later.

Ivan Drago will once again be portrayed by Dolph Lundgren, with real-life professional boxer Florian Munteanu playing his son Viktor.

The cast of the film is rounded out by Phylicia Rashad, Tessa Thompson, Andre Ward, and Wood Harris. It has also been reported that Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia will make appearances as well.

The first Creed was directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Fruitvale Station), but the new film is helmed by Steven Caple Jr. (Grown-ish). Stallone was originally scheduled to direct Creed II himself, but opted not to in 2017.

In a 2016 interview with Deadline, Stallone opened up about the first Creed film, and how it took about “two years” for Coogler to convince him to make the film.

“I had been very, very grateful the way last chapter of Rocky Balboa wrapped up his story in a satisfactory way for the audience. When Rocky waves goodbye, that was a goodbye to the audience and a thank you. I just thought, ‘Finally,’ and thought it was a wonderful send-off,” the iconic actor said. “Rocky stayed dormant for six or seven years, and then this fellow comes in, and says, ‘Oh, can we dig him up?’ I go, ‘No, no, no, no.’ “

“Then he proceeded to tell me this story. My first reaction was it was disconcerting. It shows Rocky outside the ring, fighting the fight that he really can’t win,” Stallone continued. “It’s a fight against the greatest opponent in the world; life. I said, ‘No, kid, I think we’re tampering with something here we should leave alone.’ “

“So he goes away and does Fruitvale Station. Wins all these awards, and he’s offered multiple job opportunities and he keeps coming back to Creed. I see this and say, this fellow here obviously is functioning on a different kind of energy,” he added. “It is heartfelt, not monetary, not ego. It’s as though he has to finish a mission, which was a love letter to his father who had been very, very ill and that stimulated the idea.”

“There was just something about this kid, who was very, very physical in his manner, but sensitive and emotional. It kind of reminded me…of me, truth be told,” Stallone added. “So I finally said, ‘You know what? Someone took a chance on me, once. I’m just going to throw caution to the wind and let him run with it.’ “

Creed II opens in theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.