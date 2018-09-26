New ‘Creed 2’ Trailer Released

A brand new trailer for Creed II has officially been released, and fans can check it out right now!

Creed II is the sequel to 2015s Creed, and once again stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, and Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. It is directed by Steven Caple Jr. (The Land, Grown-ish) from a screenplay by Stallone and Juel Taylor.

In the new film, Adonis will be going toe-to-toe with Viktor Drago — the son of Ivan Drago — who is the man who killed his father — Apollo Creed — in the ring decades back.

Viktor Drago is played by Florian Munteanu — a professional boxer — and Ivan Drago is once again played by Dolph Lundgren, who originated the character in 1985s Rocky IV.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, and Wood Harris. There are also reports that indicate both Milo Ventimiglia and Brigitte Nielsen make appearances in the film.

Ventimiglia would be reprising his role as Robert Balboa Jr. — Rocky’s son — which he first played in 2006’s Rocky Balboa. Nielsen would reprise her role as Ludmilla Drago — Ivan’s wife and Viktor’s mother — which she originated in Rocky IV.

Professional boxers Roy Jones Jr., Evander Holyfield, and Sugar Ray Leonard are all also reported to be appearing in the film in cameo roles as themselves.

Creed II is the eighth film in the Rocky franchise, which kicked off back in 1976 with the first Rocky movie, which was written by Stallone himself. During a 2017 interview, the actor recounted what inspired him to write the film.

“After The Lords Of Flatbush, I decided it was time to come to California, so I moved to California and things weren’t going so well there,” he explained, as reported by Forbes.”As a matter a fact, I actually had to go out and try to sell my dog because it was either that or he wasn’t going to be very well fed around the house.”

“And then one night, I went out to see Muhammad Ali fight Chuck Wepner. And what I saw was pretty extraordinary. I saw a man called ‘The Bayonne Bleeder’ fight the greatest fighter who ever lived. And for one brief moment, this supposed stumblebum turned out to be magnificent. And he lasted and knocked the champ down,” Stallone added. “I thought if this isn’t a metaphor for life.”

Creed II opens in theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.