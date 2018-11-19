New ‘Creed 2’ Poster Pushes Michael B. Jordan to the Edge

A brand new Creed 2 poster has been revealed, and is sees star Michael B. Jordan being pushed to the edge.

In the poster, Jordan’s Adonis Creed mid-punch, with his face reflecting the powerful force of his thrown fist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, the beautiful black & white poster is a Dolby Cinema exclusive.

In Creed 2, Adonis Creed takes on Viktor Drago — played by professional boxer Florian Munteanu — the son of Ivan Drago, who is the man that murdered his father Apollo Creed in the ring in Rocky IV.

Jordan spoke about the film earlier this year, telling the Toronto Sun that he and the filmmakers felt like it was important to continue that storyline.

“[Ivan] Drago was so huge in Rocky IV and he really (put a stamp) on the franchise at that time. So we wanted to make a sequel that was bigger. It’s always tough to shoot a number two to anything, but we wanted to do a fresh take,”he said. “We didn’t have a real villain the first time around. That was more of an origin story with Adonis fighting himself to figure out who he was. This time, I think we found the perfect vehicle to build on that and take it to the next level.”

Jordan went on to share that, contrary to what audiences may think, the whole point of the film is not to spread a message of revenge.

“Victor’s storyline is very layered. The two guys are similar in a lot of ways… Adonis feels, naturally, a certain animosity towards Viktor and Ivan, and then there are other themes in there: the maturity of growth, the importance of family, of legacy, is what makes Creed so special,” he explained. “It’s not just about revenge. It’s about a lot of things… If we get that lesson across, then I think we’ve made a pretty special movie.”

Finally, Jordan opened up about how long he would like to play Adonis if the new film is as successful as the first.

“If I’m lucky. I want to keep making them as long as they’re good. I always want to keep my finger on the pulse,” he admitted. “Forty-two years, I mean, who knows?”

In addition to Jordan and Munteanu, Creed II also stars Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Andre Ward, and Phylicia Rashad.

It opens in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 21,with some theaters holding Tuesday night sneak peaks on Nov. 20.