Clint Eastwood Spotted in Georgia Filming New Movie at Age 93

At 93-years-old, Clint Eastwood is keeping himself busy. The legendary actor was spotted last week on the Savannah, Georgia set of his upcoming film, Juror #2, which he is attached to as director and producer and which is reported to be his final movie. According to local outlet WSAV.com, Eastwood was spotted on 40th Street, with images showing the actor wearing a button-down shirt, khakis, and sneakers as he walked down a neighborhood sidewalk. The outlet reported that the Oscar-winner was believed to be filming in the area until Wednesday, June 28.

The upcoming WarnerBros. thriller centers around family man Justin Kemp, "who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma ... one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict – or free – the wrong killer," per a synopsis shared by Deadline. The cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, and Kiefer Sutherland, with Deadline also reporting that Gabriel Basso is in talks. Jonathan Abrams penned the script, with Adam Goodman, Matt Skiena, Tim Moore, and Jessica Meier attached as producers and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell as executive producers.

Clint Eastwood on set in Savannah, Georgia filming Juror #2. pic.twitter.com/7egGdjE5Yo — Clint Eastwood Forever (@ClintForever) June 24, 2023

It is believed that Juror #2 will be Eastwood's final film. The Hollywood Reporter reported the news in an April 14 report, with sources telling the outlet that Eastwood "wanted to find one last project in order to be able to ride off into the sunset with his head held high." Those sources added that the actor and director" found the script by Jonathan Abrams and decided this was the one." Eastwood has not confirmed that this is his final film, but DiscussingFilm reported in late March that "Eastwood is beginning to close in on directing what is being internally billed as the final film of his career," though it added that "there's still a small chance that Eastwood decides to tackle another feature after Juror #2."

The film will mark Eastwood's latest with Warner Bros. The four-time Oscar winner has directed exclusively for Warner Bros ever since the 2008 release of Gran Torino. Since then, he has gone on to direct 10 additional films for the studio including Invictus, Sully, American Sniper, and Richard Jewell, with his most recent, Cry Macho, released by HBO Max (now Max) and Warner Bros in September 2021.

Juror #2, Eastwood's 40th directed feature film, started production this month. A premiere date has not yet been announced.