Christian Bale's 'Bride of Frankenstein' Movie Gets New Release Date

Christian Bale has a monstrous new movie on the way next year. It's been announced that the former Batman actor is starring in The Bride!, a new film adaption of the Bride of Frankenstein story. Bloody Disgusting reports that the movie is set to open in theaters on Sept. 26, 2025, after being moved from its original Oct. 3, 2024 premiere date.

The forthcoming film is written, directed, and co-produced by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and "sees a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement."

Bale portrays Frankenstein's monster, while actress Jessie Buckley (Men, Women Talking) plays the monster's bride. Additional cast members include Penélope Cruz, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, and Gyllenhall's brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as her husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

The original Bride of Frankenstein was released in 1935 and directed by James Whale. "After recovering from injuries sustained in the mob attack upon himself and his creation, Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) falls under the control of his former mentor, Dr. Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger), who insists the now-chastened doctor resume his experiments in creating new life," reads a synopsis of the movie. "Meanwhile, the Monster (Boris Karloff) remains on the run from those who wish to destroy him without understanding that his intentions are generally good despite his lack of socialization and self-control."