See Chris Hemsworth Shirtless in Trailer for ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

The first trailer for the hotly anticipated upcoming thriller Bad Times at the El Royale has been released and stars an aptly sculpted and shirtless, Chris Hemsworth.

According to the film’s synopsis, “Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption — before everything goes to hell.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hemsworth plays the role of Billy Lee, described as a “charismatic cult leader,” in a loaded cast that includes Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, Cynthia Erivo, Cailee Spaeny, Dakota Johnson and Lewis Pullman.

Nick Offerman and Mark O’Brien are reportedly also expected to appear in the film, though their roles have not been revealed.

The film reunites Hemsworth with director and writer Drew Goddard, as the two worked together in Goddard’s first film — the 2012 horror deconstruction flick Cabin in the Woods.

Bad Times at The El Royale is only the second film directing credit in Goddard’s career, though he has been credited with a number of producing and writing credits for genre television series and movies. His writing credits include Cloverfield, World War Z, The Martian, Deadpool 2 (as a consultant), Buffy The Vampire Slaver, Angel, Alias, Lost, Neflix’s Daredevil (where he was also the show’s creator) and The Defenders. He also helped produce a number of the shows he wrote and even popped in to direct a pair of episodes for the NBC comedy series The Good Place.

Goddard is currently booked to write and direct the upcoming Deadpool and X-Men spin-off X-Force as well as write the upcoming film adaptations over Nevermoor and Wraiths Of The Broken Land.

Fresh off the worldwide box office success of Avengers: Infinity War, Hemsworth is set to return as Thor for the upcoming untitled fourth Avengers film in May 2019 and is set to star in the upcoming Men In Black spin-off and Star Trek sequel, both of which are currently in pre-production.

Earlier in 2018, Hemsworth appeared to be lining himself up for another major franchise in Crocodile Dundee, but it was revealed during the Super Bowl in February that the ads running for the Danny McBride sequel were actually parody ads to help advertise his home country of Australia.

But Hemsworth did mention after the fact that he’d be up for making the fake movie a real one.

“While shooting, Danny McBride and I spoke about if it could be a movie. We started to get worried that if this commercial is as good as we hoped it’s going to be, people are going to be disappointed, we’re going to have to make a movie,” Hemsworth told BBC News in February. “But I had so much fun making this commercial, I’d definitely be open to discussions about it.”

Bad Times at The El Royale will hit theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.