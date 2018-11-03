‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Teases Globetrotting Mystery in First Sneak Peek

Sony Pictures has released the first sneak peek at its Charlie’s Angel reboot, in the form of Townsend Agency business cards.

A reboot of Charlie’s Angels is on its way, and the movie means business. On Thursday, Sony tweeted a picture of the Townsend Agency cards. One was black, with a phone number on it and a modern, minimalist logo resembling two upturned angel wings. The other was translucent, with the names of seven cities written down it lengthwise: Beijing, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Nairobi and Sao Paulo.

“One year until #CharliesAngels,” the tweet read. “11.1.2019.”

The phone number on the card actually leads to a promotional line for the movie. When called, it delivers an automated voice mail message.

“You have reached the Charles Townsend Agency,” it says. “Please leave your name and nature of your problem. Should the need arise, we will find you. Good day.”

The upcoming movie features an all-star cast. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, it stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Other prominent cast members include Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo and Banks herself, in various incarnations of Bosley.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kristen Stewart raved about the production and promised fans were in for laughs, action and a thoughtful, socially conscious story.

“Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” she said. “God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing. It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.”

“There is a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability,” Stewart went on. “And [the new trio of Angels] work together really, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of Angels — it’s not just three — it’s women across the entire globe [that] are connected and helping each other.”

Charlie’s Angels began as an action TV show from 1976 to 1981. In 2000, it was rebooted as a movie starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. Bill Murray played John Bosley, and many other iconic actors of the time were involved as well.

By all appearances, the latest version will live up to the same standards. Charlie’s Angels will hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.