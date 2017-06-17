‘Cars 3’ Post Credits Scene Revealed

WARNING: Minor spoilers ahead for Cars 3. Read at your own risk!

Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a little help from Pirates of the Caribbean, fans have come to expect a hidden scene after the credits of new movies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Maybe it’s just a Disney thing, because the latest Pixar movie has an end credits scene as well. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll probably want wait all the way through the Cars 3 credits.

When the credits start rolling, there are plenty of hidden jewels to watch out for as pictures and videos of the characters scroll up the screen. If you pay close enough attention, you’ll even catch a clever nod towards E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

If you wait long enough, until all the credits have run, you’ll get to watch a short bonus scene that kids will probably enjoy more than adults.

More Disney: Here’s Why Julie Andrews Won’t Appear In Mary Poppins Returns

The scene shows Mater back in Radiator Springs, hanging out in his little garage. He tries to talk with Lightning on Skype, as he did earlier in the film, but it doesn’t go well.

Mater ends up missing the button, screwing up the call, and knocking over most of his things in the process. He ends the scene making a comment about how bad he is with technology.

It’s just for laughs, but the short scene is worth the extra few minutes spent in the theater. If you head out to see the Cars 3 this weekend, you should stick around.

Up Next: Did Cars 3 Poke A Major Hole In The Pixar Theory