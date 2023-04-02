Carl From 'Up' to Go on First Date Since Wife's Death in New Pixar Short

Last week, Pixar announced that its upcoming short film will revisit Carl from the 2009 movie Up, and fans have been in awe ever since. Up starred Ed Asner as an elderly widower gradually realizing that his life could go on after the death of his wife, Ellie. Apparently this new short will find Carl going on a date, but many fans don't seem to want romance in Carl's life.

Pixar Animation Studios new short film "Carl's Date" will play before the upcoming Pixar feature film Elemental, in the longstanding tradition of the studio. Last week's announcement included a poster for "Carl's Date" showing Carl standing on his porch with flowers in his hand while Doug stands behind him with one extra stem in his mouth. According to Pixar's press release, the short will be about Carl "reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend – but admittedly with no idea how dating works these days."

It sounds like the short will take place mostly before the date itself. It will be about Doug trying to "calm Carl's pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends – if you're a dog." Many fans panicked at the thought of Carl finding romance after losing Ellie, believing that he can find fulfillment without that kind of love. Others proposed theories – perhaps Carl is just going out with a friend, or perhaps he is visiting Ellie's grave.

Whatever the case, the title "Carl's Date" stirred up a lot of conversation – as it was likely intended to do. Here's a look at what fans are saying.