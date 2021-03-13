Candace Cameron Bure Reveals She Felt 'Sick to My Stomach' About Latest Hallmark Movie

✖

Candace Cameron Bure might be the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, but heavy is the head that wears the crown. The Fuller House star and writer stopped by Josh Raynor's The Call to Mastery podcast and explained that there is a fair amount of stress involved with the Hallmark machine. She admitted that she knows that her value "is not ultimately in how a book or movie performs," but Cameron Bure feels a fair amount of worry about how a movie performs, but just sees her writing as a "bonus on my resume."

"On the flip side, I worry all the time about my movies," she told Raynor. "I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I've created an anxiety for myself because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row, and you know, one day you're going to slide off that pedestal."

"And so every year, it kind of makes me sicker and sicker every time I have a movie to come out because I'm like, 'Is this going to be the year? Is this it?' " Cameron Bure revealed. "And I had to have a come to Jesus moment with myself in 2020 because I thought, 'Why are you doing this?' Meaning, why are you making the movies? I had to bring it back to my why, my why that I set 12 years ago, coming back to the industry."

Cameron Bure has appeared in over 20 Hallmark Channel movies over the course of her career, most recently in 2020's If I Only Had Christmas. "I had to remind myself of my why and then let it go and just say, 'You know what, it doesn't matter what those ratings are," Cameron Bure said. This isn't the first time that Cameron Bure has discussed the pressures of making Hallmark movies. While she was on The Paula Faris Podcast in February, host Faris joked "I mean, really, how hard is it? Don’t you get that all the time?"

"Can we just talk about this for a second?" Bure replied. "I get that all the time. 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?' And I’m like, 'Are you a professional actor?' 'No.' 'Then no, you cannot.'"