Where to Stream Burt Reynolds Movies

The best way to pay tribute to a movie star is to watch their films — and due to streaming, you can watch many of Burt Reynolds‘ best and most recent films easily.

The iconic Hollywood star died on Thursday at age 82 in Jupiter, Florida. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

There is only one Reynolds movie you can stream on Netflix right now, but it is an important film. Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 epic Boogie Nights earned Reynolds his only Oscar nomination, but he lost to Good Will Hunting‘s Robin Williams. Boogie Nights stars Mark Wahlberg as Eddie Adams, a high school dropout who becomes superstar adult film actor Dirk Diggler. Reynolds plays Jack Horner, the director who makes Dirk a star.

Other members of the all-star cast include Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, John C.Reilly, William H. Macy, Heather Graham, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Luis Guzman.

Amazon Prime users have more choices when it comes to Reynolds, including his most famous film, Smokey And The Bandit. The legendary 1977 film cemented Reynolds’ star status and was the second-highest grossing film of 1977, behind only Star Wars.

The year before Smokey And The Bandit, Reynolds starred in Gator as Gator McKlusky, the character from his 1973 hit White Lightning. Unfortunately, White Lightning is not available to stream on Amazon, but Gator is. Gator also marked Reynolds’ directing debut. Although the film was not a critical success, it did not stop Reynolds from directing. He also helmed six other movies, including The End (1978) and Snarky’s Machine (1981).

You can also check out Forget About It, a 2006 comedy about three retired war veterans who live in a trailer park trying to get the attention of an attractive female neighbor. The film’s cast includes other legends like Charles Durning, Robert Loggia and Raquel Welch. It was directed by B.J. Davis.

Reynolds fans can go back to the 1990s with the police dramas Hard Time (1998), which Reynolds directed, and Clive Fleury’s Big City Blues (1997).

A handful of Reynolds’ most recent films are also available on Amazon Prime. Deal is a 2008 movie starring Reynolds as a former gambler who takes a hot-shot college student under his wing and teaches the student about the dangerous world of poker. Pocket Listing (2015) finds Reynolds, Rob Lowe and Jessica Clark in a mystery involving adultery, mistaken identity, double crosses and real estate. Hollow Creek is a 2016 horror movie co-starring Steve Daron and Guisela Moro.

Lastly, Amazon Prime users can watch The Last Movie Star, a 2017 film. This was one of the last projects Reynolds finished. In it, he stars as an aging movie star who picks up an award in Nashville. The comedy was written and directed by Adam Rifkin and co-stars Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter.